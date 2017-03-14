‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Rachel Lindsay’s Four Suitors Revealed

The Bachelorette 2017’s Rachel Lindsay got a surprise at the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor when she met the first four of her suitors on live television. It was previously teased that the franchise will have a “historic” moment on Nick Viall’s final run, and indeed, it happened – Rachel got to meet four guys ahead of filming.

Rachel Lindsay, herself, was shocked when the meeting happened. The Texas-based attorney said she was clueless about the whole thing, especially when a fake bachelor mansion was brought to the studio.

The first guy to introduce himself to The Bachelorette 2017 was Demario, who was confident enough to tell Rachel that she does not need to choose from a pool of guys because he believes he is the one for her. He even went ahead and booked tickets to Vegas for the two of them and showed her a wedding ring.

I'm a true Cowboys fan through the good and the bad and this season has been a good one! Let's Go Blue! #americasteam #wecametoplay #superbowlbound #dallascowboys A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

The next guy was Blake, who went to kiss Rachel’s hand, but she hugged him instead. Blake did not say much and that is because he admitted he was nervous. The third guy was Dean who said, “I’m ready to go black and I’m never going to go back.” The last of Rachel Lindsay’s four suitors was Eric from Baltimore, who danced with The Bachelorette 2017.

Rachel Lindsay is set to film episodes of The Bachelorette 2017 in a few days and when asked by host Chris Harrison if she felt a special connection with one of the first four men, she only replied, “I don’t want to jump the gun!”

Lindsay is the first black leading lady to be cast in The Bachelorette. Not only did the franchise make history by having the first black bachelorette but also for announcing Lindsay’s role ahead of The Bachelor’s finale and for introducing her suitors before the start of filming.

With Rachel as The Bachelorette 2017, the show is expected to bring the most diverse cast. The 30-year-old also hopes that ABC will continue having more diversity for the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m hoping that as a black Bachelorette you’re going to get to see a more diverse cast.”

The civil defense litigation attorney recently opened up about the pressures of having to choose a black man as the winner for this season of The Bachelorette.

“That is a very common question that I get from black people. Honestly, I don’t want to go into this process with any preconceived notions or any pressures to do something for somebody else. I hate to sound selfish, but it’s my process.”

More importantly, Rachel said that it does not matter what color the person is because it is her quest to find love.

“I’m not choosing a man for America, I’m choosing a man for me.”

Lindsay revealed that she does not have a type when it comes to the physical aspect. It does not matter what the person looks; what matters is how the person is on the inside. What she needs, though, is someone who is “self-aware” “secure” and has self-confidence, she told E! News.

My face when @sarahvendal left last night…you are such a gem! You will always shine bright ???? #realfriends #friendsforlife #thebachelor #bachelornation #squad A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Rachel also shared to People how her family is intermixed and dealing with an interracial relationship will not be a first for her. She did share her biggest fear of being The Bachelorette 2017 and that is realizing that the process of finding love will not work for her, she told Harrison. Lindsay admitted that she was heartbroken when she had to leave Nick, but is, nevertheless, excited about her season and a new chapter in her life.

The Bachelorette 2017 officially starts bringing more twists on May 22. Are you excited about Rachel Lindsay’s quest for love? What do you think about her first four suitors? Let us know in the comment section below.

