Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Admits To Making ‘Effed Up’ Decisions

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter on Monday night as the new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV.

As fans watched yet another strained moment between Kailyn Lowry and her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, on the reality series, the pregnant mother of two explained that filming certain moments was hard and admitted that she doesn’t always do the right thing.

“Was hard for me to film certain things when I knew they would be perceived negatively no matter what,” she wrote to her fans and followers on March 13.

Then, after a Teen Mom 2 viewer pointed out that the reality star seemed “cold hearted” and acted as if she didn’t do anything wrong, Kailyn Lowry said, “Oh, no. I’ve for sure made my share of effed up decisions.”

During the episode, Kailyn Lowry’s conversation with Javi Marroquin, who she temporarily banned from seeing her oldest son with Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Isaac, despite the boy’s closeness to him, was called out by many fans who felt she was being cruel and ruthless.

“Shame on you,” one fan wrote to Kailyn Lowry after watching her cut Marroquin out of her child’s life.

“It was temporary while Javi [and] I got our s**t together. But thanks for the unwanted opinion!” Lowry fired back, not mentioning Isaac’s feelings at all.

Kailyn Lowry also attempted to defend herself against fans who pointed out that her delivery of certain statements often comes off mean-spirited. For instance, one Twitter user noted that she had said, “Sometimes you have to hurt people to make yourself happy,” while another added her quote, “Sorry not sorry.” Still, Lowry claims her mean girl persona may be the result of strategic editing by MTV.

“The cameras weren’t here when I’ve bawled saying I was sorry for hurting him,” she said.

For the past few weeks, Kailyn Lowry has endured tons of online backlash, not just due to her behavior on the show but also due to her third pregnancy. Just months after fans watched Kailyn Lowry tell her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, that she was not open to having more children and wanted to focus on her career, she conceived a child with another man.

“I am pregnant,” Kailyn Lowry confirmed. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out.”

Kailyn Lowry was tied to a number of men after her divorce from Javi Marroquin last year but has not yet confirmed which man fathered her third child.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again,” Kailyn Lowry continued. “I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage.”

Kailyn Lowry won’t be bringing her third child into a failing marriage. Instead, she’ll be bringing the child into a non-existent relationship. Although Lowry has yet to identify her third baby’s father, she confirmed to a fan on Twitter weeks ago that she is not currently in a relationship with anyone.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she added. “My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

