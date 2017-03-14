Barbara Palvin poses topless in a throwback picture she shared in a famous social media platform on Monday. Wearing a fitting latex skirt, she proved to be a model who knows to carry her goods. Barbara Palvin poses topless as she completed her look with a smoldering signature pout.

Barbara Palvin poses topless and displays figure

The moment she uploaded that throwback pic, we can’t help but be mesmerized as she slays in that photo. The Hungarian model proved she has no qualms in posting topless photos online. In a raunchy photo, Barbara Palvin poses topless while wearing only a skintight green latex skirt with tassels at the end.

Palvin flaunted her leggy statuesque and amazing physique in the photo. She held her bare breasts in her hands while putting on a sizzling pout for the camera. With her brunette hair slicked back in a high ponytail, the 23-year-old stunner completed her look by putting on a black lippy. She’s every inch sexy and glamorous in that photo.

The cheeky snap was captioned, “miss those late night fittings”.

Not really a stranger to posing topless in the modeling world, the chestnut bombshell proved she has every right to be joining the ranks of top supermodels in the world. Barbara was named Rookie Of The Year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition 2016 and had strutted down the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret. Palvin caught the attention of modeling agencies when she was only 13 years old and since then has been the face of L’Oreal since 2012. She is also a model favorite across various Fashion Weeks and had even debuted her acting career in the 2014 film, Hercules.

Flings and short-time romances

Apart from getting the likes of top luxury brands, Palvin had also been linked to several hot men including Leonardo DiCaprio and Niall Horan. Her recent fling was with F1 star, Lewis Hamilton but the two claimed that they were just friends. An alleged source close to the model revealed that the couple is getting close in their relationship.

“They hung out every day and partied at night. By the end of the trip they were really close. They’ve been keeping in touch, with plans to meet up again soon,” the source said.

In August 2016, the pair was seen getting cozy as they enjoyed a boat ride together in Venice ahead of the 73rd Venice International Film Festival. Could this be a sign that they’re starting a budding romance between them?

Barbara Palvin discloses some makeup tips for a glamor night

The model may prefer to wear simple and casual look for the day, but she can make heads turned when she’s glammed up for big nights and events. As the face of L’Oreal (she has a contract with the brand for six years), Palvin gave us important makeup tips when you have a big night coming up. Being an ambassadress for a top makeup brand can turn you into an instant diva and in the video, Barbara demonstrated the makeup she uses for her glam look.

Got ready with @voguemagazine for the L'Oreal Paris dinner. Go check out the video on their page ❤️❤️ A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Palvin mentioned to apply foundation evenly on your face “or else it looks like your face is not yours.” One of her favorite from the L’Oreal collection is the Infaillible Total Cover concealer palette which she said has an assortment of color to remedy uneven skin tone, black spots, and redness. The 23-year-old model also pointed out in her video that briefly sucking on your index finger will remove any lipstick that might easily transfer to your teeth. She also featured the Elnett Satin Hairspray, which is better than ordinary gel as it looks more natural with your hair. As her end quote, she said, “I like to have fun doing my makeup.” And we couldn’t agree more!

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]