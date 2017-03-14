‘Dance Moms’ Star Maddie Ziegler Gushes About Sia, Hints Upcoming Movie Together

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler talks about her relationship with new mentor Sia amidst her controversial diss to former coach Abby Lee Miller.

Earlier this week, Maddie launched her controversial tell-all book The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. The 14-year-old dance prodigy drew criticisms for the said book particularly from avid Dance Moms and ALDC fans, claiming that the rising star is being “ungrateful” to the person who helped kickstart her career, Abby.

It can be recalled that Ziegler slammed her former mentor in the said memoir, revealing both positive and negative sides of her time in Dance Moms. However, what irked many of the show’s die-hard supporters was the fact that Maddie did not mention Abby’s name in the book, not even once. Apparently, instead of thanking Miller for all her effort to help in her career, Ziegler expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her new mentor, Sia.

The dancer-turned-actress has been very vocal about expressing her admiration to Sia and even gushed about her in a recent interview with People. Maddie opened up about Sia’s personality behind the iconic bangs. Sia’s mentee revealed that the “Chandelier” singer is actually a fun person to be with and that was very easy to get along with her.

“She’s the goofiest person I’ve met. She’s giggling all the time. You can’t ever really take her seriously when you’re with her.”

Maddie also revealed that her friendship with the 41-year-old diva became stronger ever since she starred in her music videos including “Big Girls Cry,” “Elastic Heart,” and “Chandelier.” In fact, Maddie admitted that Sia even gave her advice when it comes to boys.

“Just to be myself and not try to impress the boy,” Maddie recalled Sia’s tips. “I should never try and act good for the boy and just be myself. And let the boy come for you. You don’t chase after the boys.”

Ziegler also teased fans with her upcoming movie alongside Sia. The Maddie Diaries author revealed that she was tapped by Sia to play her younger version in the singer’s biopic. Although Maddie confirmed that the project is underway, fans might still have to wait a bit longer as production has been put on hold due to their hectic schedule.

“We do have a movie. We put it aside for a little bit because we’ve been on tour and stuff, but things will be happening in the future.”

In the same interview, Ziegler also talked about Miller and revealed what it’s like to be working with the 50-year-old dance instructor at such a young age. Maddie, who was 11 at that time, admitted that she was “stressed” and that there’s too much “pressure” to win a competition all the time. Ziegler also revealed how happy she is to move on from that point in her career.

“I’m really glad I did move on from that,” Maddie admitted. “I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life. And I’m not stressed at all, which is crazy. I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen”

Asked if there’s a possibility to reunite with Abby and her Dance Moms co-dancers, Maddie’s answer was quick, “I’m done competing.” The young star also reiterated that she doesn’t want the dramas of dance competitions anymore.

“I’m done competing. I’m so glad to move on from competing. That’s one thing I’m so happy about moving on from just ’cause it was stressful. A trophy doesn’t mean anything!”

Check out Maddie and her admiration to mentor Sia in the video below.

