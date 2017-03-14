Selena Gomez Gives Back: Singer Donates Money To Fund Lupus Research

Selena Gomez continues her charitable act as she makes a generous donation to help find a cure for lupus, a condition that forced her to take a time off the limelight.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer, who has been diagnosed with lupus, recently made a donation to the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, People reports. The 24-year-old songstress spearheaded the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research to help facilitate a research that could cure the said disease.

In a statement released by Selena, the singer emphasized her optimism about the lupus research and the impact it can create to help cure the said disease.

“I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine,” Gomez stated. “I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this.”

According to reports, Gomez’s donation will “initially support a pilot research program focused on treating complications of the autoimmune disease.” The said program will be led by Janos Peti-Peterdi, M.D., PhD, a professor of physiology and biophysics at the Keck School of Medicine.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Selena in her efforts to promote awareness and medical research toward a much-needed cure for lupus,” Peti-Peterdi stated. “Complications from systemic lupus cause serious damage, and we are hopeful that our research, with Selena’s support, will help those affected by this disease lead full, healthy lives.”

It can be recalled that in August, Gomez has to take a break from the limelight due to her lupus diagnosis. The said disease brought “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression” to the singer, forcing her to clear her calendar for a year.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Gomez revealed in a previous statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

Now that she’s back on track, Selena wants to use her personal experience to raise awareness about lupus. The singer has been active in her advocacy to inform people about this commonly misunderstood disease.

Meanwhile, things seem to be getting serious for Selena and her rumored boyfriend, The Weeknd. The couple has been reportedly becoming more public with their real status despite not officially confirming anything. Recently, Gomez and The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy when they subtly showcased a sweet moment on social media.

In an Instagram photo posted by Selena, the singer can be seen sporting what seems to be The Weeknd’s red and black Supreme x Champion sweatshirt while hanging out in the recording studio with her pals. Although the photo was not captioned, many were intrigued when The Weeknd left a comment “Sweatshirt” matched with a rolling eyes emoji.

Many were quick to speculate that The Weeknd is calling out her rumored girlfriend for secretly stealing his sweatshirt. Some even theorized that the two have an inside joke going on related to the said sweater. Either way, fans are ecstatic to see that Selena and The Weeknd are now becoming more open about their relationship.

Selena, who recently released her hit single “It Ain’t Me” with DJ Kygo, is now back in the studio to work on her new project. The Revival singer is currently working with songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. The duo has worked together for some of her hit songs including “Hands To Myself” and “Good For You.”

