Chloe Lukasiak, Ricky Garcia Back Together? Clicky Fans Still Sad About Split

Chloe Lukasiak and Ricky Garcia’s relationship may not have lasted as long as their fans hoped, but that doesn’t mean that the two can’t remain good friends. The Dance Moms star and her ex-boyfriend caught up with each other at the recent 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards, making many wonder if a Clicky reconciliation is about to happen.

Early this week, Ricky Garcia posted a photo with Chloe Lukasiak at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Ricky was all smiles as he posed with Chloe and his Forever In Your Mind bandmates Liam Attridge and Emery Kelly.

“Great seeing you, been a while but I’m happy for all your success,” he captioned the photo.

It did not take long before Chloe and Ricky’s fans flooded his Instagram page, asking if the two are getting back together. Many were also happy that Chloe and Ricky can still remain friends despite the relationship not working out.

“This is a great example on how when stars break up doesn’t mean they have to be enemies @realrickygarciathx for proving this to everyone,” a fan wrote.

According to J-14, Chloe Lukasiak and Ricky Garcia haven’t really kept in touch since they broke up back in May. Even if they previously released a joint statement saying that there were no hard feelings between them, Chloe and Ricky have managed to stay out of each other’s business since then. The site also pointed out that the Dance Moms star and Forever In Your Mind singer has managed to avoid each other at red carpet events they both attended in the past. In fact, this is the first time that Chloe and Ricky were spotted together a year after the break up. They also never mentioned each other on social media until recently.

Based on Ricky Garcia’s caption, the site assumed that he has not spoken to Chloe since last summer. This, however, does not mean that there is bad blood between them, with the singer explicitly saying that he’s happy with his ex-girlfriend’s success.

Back in May, Chloe Lukasiak and Ricky Garcia called it quits after only a year of dating. As Inquisitr previously reported the ex-couple’s joint statement came after several eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Dance Moms star stopped posting photos of her then boyfriend. While many suspected that a third party caused the split, the stars’ representative insisted that their conflicting schedule was to blame.

“They remain close friends and support one another and want the fans to continue to support them individually, as well. There are no hard feelings, there wasn’t any disloyalty, and they ask for the fans to respect their mutual decision and privacy,” their statement read.

While Ricky Garcia has been linked to a few women, including Disney actress Beatrice Vendramin, Chloe Lukasiak decided to focus all her attention on her career. Speaking to Cassidy Card at CiGiTV, the Dance Moms star said that she wanted to spend whatever extra time she has with her family and friends.

“I think the best thing is just being able to focus on spending time with my friends, spending time on my career, and just really focusing on what I love to do,” Chloe said.

Chloe also asked her fans to stop posting hate messages on Ricky’s Instagram. While she appreciated their support, the 15-year-old reality star said that she just wanted to move on.

“Let’s just let him be happy. We all deserve that,” she posted.

