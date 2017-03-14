Topless Candice Swanepoel Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Topless Candice Swanepoel had a wardrobe malfunction during her photo-shoot for Vogue. The Victoria Secrets model posed in just a leather jacket and what looked like hot pants to match. The model had a baby recently looked in top shape as she modeled for the camera and showed off more that just a flat tummy. The poses she did seemed quite intentional, as she made no attempts to cover up her modesty.

South African stunner looked like it was just a casual day out for her as she soaked in the swimming pool in Rio de Janeiro. Candice who was topless albeit the leather jacket had the wardrobe malfunction but went on as if nothing had happened.

She looked exceptional as she posed with restaurateur Keka De Oxossi. The 56 year old looked stunning as she posed with Candice. She looked like she was naturally made for the modeling world.

Cape Town 2015 with @jeromeduran #natureseries #unseenfiles ✨ A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Candice Strips Down For Vogue

She laughed off the slip as the same thing happened to Keke who also laughed when her breasts were exposed. Candice and Keke were in minimal make up and had their hair away from their faces as they looked keenly at what they were being instructed to do.

The blonde got close with Keke who had her face quite close to Candice in one pose while in another Keke gave Candice a kiss on the cheek. The two were seductively posing for Vogue Brazil and posed for duo Mert and Marcus whose real names are Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Their sultry poses also included Candice holding Keke as she was kaying back into the water while another seemed like the two were touching each other for the shot.

Tourist and models observed as the shoot occurred of course the tourists seemed to be more amused than the male models. The rest of the people by the pool were of course part of the photography team.

Candice has been doing quite well for herself post baby, as she is also the face of Juicy Couture’s fragrance, Viva La Juicy. She said during an interview with Mirror that she likes to mix up her perfumes but she likes this one as it smells so good. She added that smells can bring back memories and that it is always nice to leave your mark for people to remember.

She said that she loved sweet smells especially after her pregnancy and that she now has a sweet tooth. She said that living in Brazil was hard because they make several delicious desserts.

“Everything with caramel and coconut cream in it, so it’s hard to resist. They eat it for breakfast here! It’s totally okay.”

After shoot with Candice ❤????‍♀️???? @mertalas #rio A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Breastfeeding in Public

Candice has been very vocal when it comes to breastfeeding especially after having her first child. She revealed that she has been shamed for breastfeeding her child on Instagram. Candice had been dating her fiancé since they met in Paris when she was 17. The two became engaged in 2015 and welcome their child just last year.

She said that she had felt the need to cover up, as she felt shy to feed her own baby. She said that the world had become desensitized to the sexualisation of the breast. So she asked why it became different when it came to breastfeeding, as it wasn’t sexual but natural to do.

Candice went on to tell those who felt that it was wrong to feed one’s child in public would need to get educated on the benefits of breastfeeding. She opted out of the recent Victoria’s Secret runway to raise her son and she said that every woman deserved to feel how much strength and blessing it is to have a new life in the world.

Topless Candice Swanepoel went on as professional as she did sultry poses for the camera despite having suffered a wardrobe malfunction. She did another shoot which had a her baby in the shots.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]