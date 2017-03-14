Gwen Stefani Bonds With Her Kids Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Gwen Stefani attended Saturday night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with her three children, sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Although the 47-year-old singer and coach of The Voice walked the red carpet by herself, she and her kids met up inside the show and were seen enjoying the performances of the evening.

While Gwen Stefani wasn’t listed as a performer, nor did she take home any awards, she did find herself onstage when she presented her longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres with the award for Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie for her role in Finding Dory.

For the past several months, Gwen Stefani and her co-star and boyfriend, Blake Shelton, have been making appearances together but on Saturday, Shelton was unable to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards due to a scheduled concert in San Diego. Blake Shelton kicked off his Doing it to Country Songs Tour last month and will remain on the road until later this week. From there, he and Gwen Stefani will be reuniting on screen to film the live episodes of The Voice Season 12.

Gwen Stefani shares her three kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale ended their marriage in August 2015 after 13 years and months later, Rossdale was accused of cheating on his now-ex-wife with their former nanny, Mindy Mann.

In November 2015, a short time after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their romance, Us Weekly magazine shared a report which suggested Rossdale and Mann had been involved in a years-long affair — that overlapped with Stefani’s most recent pregnancy. According to the report, an employee of Gwen Stefani informed her of the alleged affair and on their family’s iPad, the singer reportedly discovered text messages sent between her then-husband and nanny that included plans to meet and have sex.

Gavin Rossdale initially denied that he and Mann were involved but months later, according to Us Weekly magazine, he came clean and Gwen Stefani filed for divorce.

Although it is unclear whether or not Gwen Stefani wants more kids, she and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, have been facing pregnancy rumors since they began dating. Most recently, Stefani sparked allegations of a baby bump on Saturday night.

During the Kids’ Choice Awards, “[Gwen Stefani] seemingly debuted her baby bump on Instagram!” Life & Style magazine revealed to readers on March 13. “In the shot, the “Hollaback Girl” singer posed sideways with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres — and all fans could notice was her possible bun in the oven.”

Life & Style magazine went on to reveal that earlier this month, a source revealed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were allegedly trying to conceive after allegedly postponing their plans to wed.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani claimed. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The magazine’s insider claimed Gwen Stefani was trying to get pregnant with in vitro fertilization treatments but hadn’t had much success.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

If and when Gwen Stefani does get pregnant, it will be the first child for Blake Shelton, who doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

For more of Gwen Stefani and her co-stars, including boyfriend Blake Shelton and singers Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]