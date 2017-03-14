Norman Reedus and Brad Pitt portray survivors of the zombie apocalypse, in World War Z and The Walking Dead respectively. Max Brooks is the author who wrote the book W.W.Z, as well as The Zombie Survival Guide.

Max Brooks doesn’t really like the horror genre nor does he like that his books are in the humor section of bookstores. Being eaten by a zombie isn’t funny Max Brooks explained to The New York Times.

“I would have put it in self-help. Or how-to. I can’t think of anything less funny than dying in a zombie attack.”

Norman Reedus has become one of the most popular actors on one of the most watched shows on television. The Walking Dead is wildly popular, not only because of Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon but also because of the zombie apocalypse theme. Why is the zombie apocalypse so much a part of western culture recently?

Brad Pitt’ World War Z, was loosely based on Max Brooks’ novel. W.W.Z broke records at the box office despite its unexpectedly huge divergence from Max Brooks’ book. Brad Pitt paid Max Brooks $1 Million for the movie rights to World War Z. but the script hardly resembles the book.

Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon is probably the most recognized zombie apocalypse survivor on the planet, but Max Brooks is the foremost expert on zombie apocalypse survival according to the New York Times.

Max Brooks anxious demeanor is somewhat puzzling. The New York Times writer mused that Max Brooks really is afraid.

“What’s not clear is just how much of this zombie stuff he believes himself. One thing is for sure, though: Max Brooks is very afraid of something.”

Norman Reedus and Brad Pitt would no doubt agree with Max Brooks that the zombie apocalypse is not funny, but is the kind of scenario that Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon faces every week likely to really happen? While at first, the question seems laughable, some scholars seem to be considering the possibility.

Max Brooks might appreciate the research being done at the University of Leicester. Researchers have created several different models trying to determine the rate and extent of spread of a zombie virus, should it occur. The news is not very good according to Forbes.

While Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon experiences a nearly impossible scenario on The Walking Dead, The earliest Leicester model showed only 181 survivors on earth after 100 days. Geographic barriers and improved zombie fighting skills over the course of the zombie apocalypse were not taken into account in the first model, so more models were created.

Brad Pitt’s World War Z illustrated well the importance of geography, to separate various countries. Travelers might spread the virus, but after a point, there would be no trans-continental travel.

Max Brooks World War Z was a good example of how different cultures had different practices that either helped them fight back or doomed them.

Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead is a good example of the ever improving ability to fight back, and the benefits of developing survival skills before the Zombie apocalypse strikes.

The final Leicester model, perhaps more realistic and definitely a bit more optimistic showed that worldwide about 67 million people could survive over 1000 days to rebuild society.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus, World War Z, written by Max Brooks and the movie World War Z starring Brad Pitt all show a scenario more like the final Leicester Model.

Max Brooks, however, suggests that it isn’t necessarily a zombie apocalypse people are afraid of, despite Popular Science exploring the possibility that science could genetically engineer a zombie virus using prions grafted to a virus. Max Brooks says the problem is more commonplace than that.

“Since 2001, people have been scared. There’s been some really scary stuff that’s been happening — 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, Katrina, anthrax letters, D.C. sniper, global warming, global financial meltdown, bird flu, swine flu, SARS. I think people really feel like the system’s breaking down.”

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon provides an example of someone who was already accustomed to hardships is physically fit and has mastered survival skills prior to the zombie apocalypse. In fact in Daryl’s world society had already abandoned him long before the zombie apocalypse.

Max Brooks, writer of World War Z, and creator of the zombie apocalypse Brad Pitt’s character survived feels that zombie apocalypse is a way of pretending the real life hardships that would embody people’s worst fears will never happen, according to his statements to The New York Times.

“It’s Hurricane Katrina. It’s neighbors knifing each other for food, women being raped, the cops not showing up, children dying of starvation, an old lady dying in a wheelchair. If all that happens because of a zombie plague, then you can say, ‘Oh, well, that would never happen, because there are no zombies.’ “

Do Norman Reedus and Brad Pitt symbolically fight other problems? Is this what Max Brooks is suggesting? Is The Walking Dead’s zombie apocalypse really a sort of code for other very real twenty-first century problems?

Is Brad Pitt’s World War Z zombie apocalypse just another way to deny and escape real world problems? Perhaps it is a way to view those kinds of problems without being frightened or depressed to the point of paralysis. People all over the world experience hardships, but is the zombie apocalypse a way not to take it personally?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon shows what is needed to survive. Brad Pitt’s World War Z shows the hardships of survival with a family.

Max Brooks wanted to warn people that life isn’t always what it seems, and at any moment things can change. As he told The New York Times, the world isn’t always fair.

“Life is not fair, I’ll tell you that,”

Are Norman Reedus, Brad Pitt, and Max Brooks using the zombie apocalypse concept to help people find the courage to become survivors, no matter what the difficulty.

