Watch UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Leicester City Vs. Sevilla, Start Time

Reigning English Premier League champions Leicester City will get one more chance to keep their inspirational fairy tale alive when they face third-ranked Spanish side Sevilla in a decisive UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match that will live stream from Leicster on Tuesday.

Leicester City lost by a 2-1 score in the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie two weeks ago. But the Foxes’ away goal from star striker Jamie Vardy has put Leicester in a good position to advance to the quarterfinals. If Leicester City can score a goal at home while keeping a clean sheet against Sevilla, they win on away goals and move on.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Leicester City vs. Sevilla UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Tuesday, March 14. For fans in they United States, that start time will be 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Leicester City vs. Sevilla match in the video below.

Leicester City defied 5000-1 odds last season to win the most unlikely championship in Premier League history and arguably in the history of English football. But they have crashed to Earth in league play this season and currently sit just three points over the relegation zone in 15th place, with 12 Premier League games remaining on their fixture list.

The loss away to Sevilla was followed immediately by the sacking of Manager Claudio Ranieri, who led City to its miraculous Premier League title in 2015/2016.

Following Ranieri’s sacking, longtime Assistant Coach Craig Shakespeare was tabbed to manage the reigning champions for the remainder of the season, charged with preventing Leicester City from becoming only the second English champions to be relegated from the top flight the very next season, and the first since Manchester City accomplished the dubious feat in the 1937/1938 season in the old First Division.

Shakespeare got off to a good start, leading the Foxes to consecutive wins over Liverpool and Hull City in Premier League play. Tuesday’s game will mark his Champions League debut as a head coach.

Can new manager Craig Shakespeare lead a Leicester City comeback, beating Sevilla on Tuesday to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive? Or will the third-place Spanish side Sevilla hold on to their first-leg lead and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal round? To find out, watch theLeicester City Vs. Sevilla Munich UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg contest from 32,000-seat King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Leicester City Vs. Sevilla CUEFA hampions League Round of 16 match stream live to their TV sets.

Champions League Fans without cable login credentials can watch the Leicester City Vs. Sevilla match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Champions League match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Leicester City Vs. Sevilla match exclusively on the BTSport.com web site or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside the United Kingdom, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image By Michael Regan/Getty Images]