Brad And Angelina’s Kids Treated To A London Vacation Amid Parents’ Divorce

Brad and Angelina’s kids are treated to some quality time with their mom as they are torn between their parents’ messy divorce for they would reportedly have to “choose” which parent to live with.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is tearing their family apart as a recent report from Yahoo! Revealed that their children would have to “pick” which parent they want to live with amid a messy custody battle that comes with the ex-couple’s ugly divorce.

According to the outlet, Angelina is planning to put as much distance as possible from her estranged husband by relocating to the United Kingdom for the majority of the year as the Allied actor remains a resident of Los Angeles, California.

“Ange wants the kids to each decide… who they live with.”

“The situation with the kids isn’t playing out as smoothly as either would like… The problem is that each kid is speaking up from where they want to live and not live,” stated OK! Magazine‘s source as cited by Yahoo.

The insider who was not named in the article further noted that among Brad and Angelina’s kids, Maddox is the one who was “tied at the hip” of his mother considering that he was at the center of the feud between their parents following child abuse allegations against their dad. Ten-year-old Shiloh, Brad and Angelina’s first biological daughter, on the other hand, is closer with their father.

But as a mother would always want all her children with her, the 41-year-old actress decided to treat her kids for a vacation in London for some quality time and some lavish gifts which may be an attempt to lure them into choosing to live with her.

On Saturday, the actress-turned-humanitarian was spotted at an LAX airport with her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne. Apparently, the celebrity family was leaving for London, according to Life and Style magazine.

According to People, the United Nations ambassador brought four of her children to a local bookstore in the British capital and allowed them to indulge in books and other items in the establishment.

March 13, Angelina Jolie went to a library in London with her kids. pic.twitter.com/jrfYAudeNu — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) March 14, 2017

“She bought about 30 books,” an onlooker told the outlet, adding that the items in their cart included coloring books and a “Harry Potter” novel as well as some stationery items.

Joining Angelina in the bookstore were her three daughters Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara and a son whom the onlooker failed to identify. The source then continued to express his impression on the celebrity family.

“She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me ‘Sir.’ Nice people.”

Aside from the London bookstore, Brad and Angelina’s kids also visited a popular toy store in the area with their mom on Sunday, March 13.

????Angelina and the Jolie-Pitt kids are spotted leaving Hamley's gift in London, England on March 12, 2017. ???? pic.twitter.com/d0uaipO9t5 — AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) March 13, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, Angelina was “the ultimate model mum” when she guided her youngest kids by the hand while enjoying their family day at Hamleys gift shop in London. Twelve-year-old Zahara was watching over Knox while the eldest two—Maddox and Pax—were nowhere in sight.

Brad and Angelina’s kids appeared to be content at the time as Viviene held a Gruffalo cuddly bear, Shiloh had two Harry Potter figurines in her hands, and Knox had an orange stuffed toy in hand. Being the grown up, Zahara did not have anything with her though she appeared happy to be the eldest at the time, according to Daily Mail.

Ever since the former couple started this messy split, Brad and Angelina’s kids remained torn in between. After 12 years of living as a couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce to end their two-year marriage, with the actress citing the “health” of her family as the reason behind it. Despite this, both parents seem to be starting to make effort in putting their children above everything else.

