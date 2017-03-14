Park Hyung And Sik Ji Soo: ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ Male Leads Give Free Hugs

The K-drama currently airing on the Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC), Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, is taking Korean cable television by storm which is most likely much to the surprise of the network themselves. With the Total Variety Network (tvN) delivering flops compared to their K-dramas in 2016, their competition is stepping up. In the case for this K-drama, it has earned a viewership rating JTBC hasn’t seen in a very long time. As a matter of fact, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon might surpass JTBC’s highest rated K-drama in history, Childless Comfort.

Apparently, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is so popular that the male leads, Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo, are going to make plenty of female K-drama fans happy as they are giving free hugs.

The ratings promise Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo made was to hold a special free hug event, as reported by Korean news outlet Naver. It will be held on White Day which is on March 14 (technically today for those living in the Americas) at the Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District. One hundred randomly selected fans will be able to receive a hug from the two K-drama actors.

Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo’s special hug event fulfills their first episode ratings promise. During a press conference for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, they said they would give free hugs if the pilot episode of the K-drama earned over three percent in viewership. For both AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea, the ratings were over their limit with nationwide ratings of 3.829 percent for the former and 3.9 percent for the latter. AGB Nielsen Korea also recorded viewership for the Seoul National Capital Area in which it earned 4.044 percent.

To be frank, White Day is the perfect day for Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo to give free hugs to their K-drama fans who made it possible for the first episode to achieve over three percent in viewership. For those who don’t know, White Day is a day marked in Asia, specifically Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China, on March 14, one month after Valentine’s Day. In those countries, Valentine’s Day is typically observed by girls and women giving chocolate gifts. Usually, they will be given to boys or men as an expression of love, courtesy, or social obligation. White Day is the reverse as men who received chocolates are expected to return the favor with gifts traditionally with cookies, jewelry, white chocolate, white lingerie, and marshmallows. In Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo’s case, they are giving free hugs.

It should also be known that Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo will also fulfill another ratings promise the cast made. They will walk two viewers, one for each of them, home. Park Bo Young, Im Won Hee, and Kim Min Gyu already kept their promise and walked three viewers home on March 8.

Ultimately, Park Hyung Sik and Ji Soo (as well as the rest of the cast) don’t have to fulfill viewership promises as the K-drama itself is very good. Still, it is a good gesture to show how thankful they are for the love and support. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. KST on JTBC. For those who do not have access to Korean cable channels, it can be viewed on DramaFever, Viki, and OnDemandKorea, depending on region availability.

[Featured Image by the Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC)]