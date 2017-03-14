Snoop Dog Shoots Trump Clown Character In New ‘Lavender’ Remix Video

Snoop Dogg is not a Donald Trump supporter. The rapper and activist has made that abundantly clear throughout the Trump campaign and since the former reality TV star inexplicably secured a White House win on Election Day. Indeed, Snoop Dogg has had no problem calling POTUS Trump out publicly, and has spoken out against him repeatedly as Trump campaigned, as well as using Instagram to threaten any fellow rapper that dared perform at the Trump inauguration.

As BET reports, Snoop used his social media platform to warn any performer that who performed for Trump that he would “roast” them mercilessly.

“So ain’t nobody gonna perform for Donald Trump, huh? Which one of you jiggaboo a** n**gas gonna be the first one to do it? I’m waiting, I’m gonna roast the f**k out of you.”

In fact, Snoop Dogg took his anti-inauguration Trump protest in a really racial direction when he referred to the phantom Trump inauguration performer as “Uncle Tom.”

Now, as USA Today reports, Snoop Dogg is targeting Trump again. Almost literally. This time, the iconic performer included a “Trump clown” in his new ‘Lavender’ music video. And then he shot it. Far from the most politically correct of moves, Snoop Dogg blasts the Trump clown with a long barreled handgun that sports a “bang” flag rather than a bullet. But the message is clear enough.

Watch Snoop Dogg in the new video for BadBadNotGood’s ‘Lavender’ featuring a Donald Trump clown: https://t.co/DX6mWbEW33 pic.twitter.com/y2EVpYhtLY — FACT (@FACTmag) March 13, 2017

As for the Trump clown in the Snoop Dogg video, he comes complete with orange fake tan, creepy and unnaturally blonde hair and a pair of white gloves (presumably so you know he’s a clown). Oh, and he’s wearing a business suit with an extra-long red tie.

According to Snoop, who spoke out in a Billboard interview, there’s a lot of metaphor going on in his new video. For example, he believes that Trump is involved in “clown stuff.”

“It’s a lot of clown (stuff) going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into (for the video) like police, the president and just life in general.”

@EW @SnoopDogg

Well if you saw my testimony Snoop I give credit where credit is due but I don't trust nobody and I called it like I saw it???? — Son of the morning (@Sonofthemornin4) March 13, 2017

As far as I'm concerned I saw Snoop Dogg point a gun at a portrayal of President Trump this man belongs in jail enough enough we have had it — Cindy K. (@sunnyallamerica) March 13, 2017

@thehill I see NO evidence that the person holding the weapon is Snoop, the gun is real, or if the clown is represents illegitimate trump.???? — Peter Ro (@petesro) March 13, 2017

@subedew Actually, USA lost. @HillaryClinton managed to get 3 mill more votes without the help of a foreign gov. So there's that @thehill — Elin Hege (@ElinHege) March 13, 2017

@ReaganBattalion @marcorubio Snoop should have depicted a chunk of space junk falling on him…act of God. — Charlie Field (@chasfjr) March 14, 2017

Snoop Dogg went on to list his multiple grievances with Donald Trump and the new administration’s social policy. The rapper reportedly claimed to have problems with how Trump pulled off his victory, the fact that Trump advocates the “police being able to kill… and get away with it,” the controversial and divisive immigration band and (shockingly) the fact that Trump supports lengthy prison terms for drug (weed) offenders.

According to the director of the new Snoop Dogg video, it is based on the controversial 2016 police shooting involving Philando Castile.

Marco Rubio Slams Snoop Dogg About His Anti-Trump Video https://t.co/ohW6zPijeN pic.twitter.com/5ftGfBri84 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2017

Social media reactions to the new Snoop Dogg Trump clown video have been mixed, with some finding the imagery relevant, humorous and even poignant and others thinking it’s more than a step too far.

One of those “others” is Senator Marco Rubio, once a Trump presidential opponent and apparently no fan of the Snoop Dogg brand of musical artistry. As The Daily Caller reports, the Florida Senator (who has famously dodged his constituents since Town Hall meetings have largely become political protests) spoke to TMZ in Washington D.C. after the Snoop Dogg video was released.

“The wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea…I’m not sure what [Snoop] was thinking.”

According to Marco, because the U.S. has faced presidential assassinations in the past, a music video featuring a mock Trump mock assassinated is inappropriate and could have dangerous, potentially even lethal, results.

What do you think? Does Marco Rubio have a valid point? When is the line between artistry and inappropriate crossed? Do you think that Snoop Dogg crossed that line with his latest Trump inspired video?

[Featured Image by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP Images]