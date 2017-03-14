Kimberly Naquin: History Teacher Guilty Plea In Vibrator Sex Case With Teen Girl

Kimberly Naquin, a 27-year-old world history teacher in Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish — and daughter of the parish school board’s former president — pled guilty on Monday in sex case which saw her accused of repeated sexual contact with a teenage girl who was a student in her history class, according to a report by WWL TV News in New Orleans.

But Paquin, who taught at Destrehan High School in St. Charles Parish, will avoid spending any time behind bars after a judge handed her a five-year sentence, then suspended it, ordering the former educator to spend five years on probation and register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years, according to a report in The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The teacher pleaded guilty to “carnal knowledge of a juvenile” and “prohibited sexual contact between a teacher and a student.”

In at least one instance, Naquin used a “white or light colored vibrator” to have sex with the teen girl, according to a police affidavit filed by Detective Bryan Weiter and made public in January by the Kenner, Louisiana, police department.

According to Weiter’s affidavit, the illicit affair began on October 30, 2014, when Paquin was 25 and the girl, who has not been named publicly, had just turned 16. The student drove to her teacher’s apartment in Kenner and after she got there she and Naquin “had sexual intercourse.”

It was about a month later, on November 28 — the day after Thanksgiving — that Naquin and the teen girl again met up for another sex session, followed by a third sexual tryst sometime between the dates of January 11 and January 18 of 2015, according to the police affidavit.

After the January encounter, Naquin and her underage female student picked up the pace of their sexual relationship, engaging in “numerous sexual encounters” — including one in which “Naquin introduced a white or light colored vibrator which was used during the intercourse,” Weiter wrote.

During the time in which Naquin and the teen girl were involved in their sexual relationship, another, highly publicized teacher-student sex case rocked Destrehan High School. In that case, two teachers — Shelly Dufresne, a 32-year-old mom of three, and 24-year-old Rachel Respess were accused of engaging in a three-way sex romp with a 16-year-old male student as Respect’s apartment — also in Kenner.

The alleged teacher-student threesome happened on September 12 and was revealed publicly the following month when the Respess and Dufresne were arrested.

The criminal case against Respess and Dufresne is still pending and both have entered not guilty pleas, denying the charges. In her response to a civil lawsuit brought by parents of the teen boy in that case, Dufresne claimed that the boy remov(ed) his genitals from his clothing and plac(ed) himself upon a defendant” while she was asleep, according to a report on NOLA.com.

She said that the boy then bragged about the alleged sexual assault to his friends at the high school.

But the threesome case may have been the reason for the longer hiatus between the second and third sexual encounters between Naquin and the 16-year-old girl. According to a report in The Times Picayune, when Naquin heard about the investigation into a student-teacher sex case at the school — before it was revealed that Respess and Dufresne were the targets of that investigation — she panicked, believing that she was about to be caught, and temporarily cut off her relationship with the girl.

