Mischa Barton Sex Tape Rumors Surface As Actress Shows Off Her Bikini Body

Mischa Barton’s alleged sex tape is being shopped around to the highest bidder. An adult video starring The O.C. star is making its rounds across Hollywood for a going rate of $500,000, according to a shocking new report.

The 31-year-old has been making headlines for her hospitalization and public breakdown. Now, an alleged tape starring Barton is going to the highest bidder, according to the Daily Mail. The risqué footage shows Barton having sex in various positions with a mysterious brunette man in bed.

The newspaper hinted that a large number of adult entertainment companies are hoping to get their hands on the tape.

“The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000,” Kevin Blatt told the British tabloid. “I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer. I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion. She’s been performing a sex act on a guy and can be having sex in various positions.”

The actress is not completely nude in the video. She’s allegedly wearing nothing else but a gray hooded sweatshirt and the video was filmed inside a Hollywood residence within the last year. It’s not clear if the home belongs to Barton or the man she’s with.

“This is the last thing Mischa needs. Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now,” a source told the Daily Mail.

This news comes after her public mental breakdown and hospitalization. Friends are concerned that Barton won’t be able to handle this latest news. She clearly wants to keep her troubles behind her, but it seems like the public won’t let her move on.

Barton willingly went to the hospital to seek professional help after someone drugged her with the drug GHB when she was drinking with friends the night of her birthday. She was seen ranting while hanging over a fence in just a white T-shirt.

#BraidsForDays ???? A post shared by Mischa Barton (@mischamazing) on Nov 23, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

“She’s fragile but she doesn’t show it. It can’t be easy for her,” a source close to the starlet told People. “She just wants to get her career going again, change people’s perception of her and move on.”

Just two weeks after she entered the hospital, Mischa was involved in an accident last month, crashing a U-Haul truck into an apartment building while she was moving out of her apartment. An insider told People that Mischa is fine and the accident was minor.

“She didn’t judge the height of the carport and she crashed into it,” the source told the publication.

Back in 2013, the actress spoke out to People about her prior hospitalization, mental health struggles, and growing up in the limelight.

“Almost overnight it was like this switch was turned on. It was like this fascination switch on all of us, aimed especially at me. I didn’t know who was good and bad in Hollywood. We thought, ‘Work hard, play hard.'”

“It was a train I could not get off of,” Barton continued. “When you’re young, you can do it, but after a while, it’s going to come crashing down on you.”

Despite her struggles, Mischa Barton certainly looks great these days. The actress was just seen in a bikini photo shoot in Huntington Beach, California, reports Maxim. The photos seem to do with her recent sponsorship for 138 Water.

One of Barton’s fans caught wind of the photo shoot and shared the sexy photos on Instagram. Barton is seen rocking a printed string bikini and posing in the sand with the tall bottle of water. She appeared happy and relaxed during the shoot.

Just last month, Refinery29 reported that Mischa has been seen traveling and having the time of her life lately. It looks like she’s staying positive amid everything that’s going on in her life.

This world rocks. You just make that happen. sometimes I truly feel there's nothing you want badly enough you can't get A post shared by Mischa Barton (@mischamazing) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT

[Featured image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Show]