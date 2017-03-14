Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Trailer Bring Back ‘Breaking Bad’ Bad Guy

The Season Three trailer for the AMC TV crime drama Better Call Saul has made its debut online and the teaser features the return of the most sinister, and popular, bad guy from Breaking Bad, the classic AMC series that gave rise to the Saul spinoff — meth dealing mastermind Gus Fring.

Played by 58-year-old veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito — Fring appeared on three seasons of Breaking Bad. Outwardly a pillar-of-the-community type who owned a local fast food chicken franchise and donated his time and money to charitable causes, Fring behind the scenes was the ruthless kingpin of the New Mexico crystal meth trade.

But as powerful and prominent a character as Esposito’s Gus Fring was on Breaking Bad, the show revealed very little about his backstory — where Fring came from and how he crafted his seamless double life as a respected local businessman who secretly operates a murderous drug cartel right under the noses of Drug Enforcement Agency officers.

However, when Esposito was approached to relive his role as Fring and, presumably, to shed some light on the drug kingpin’s background — the actor at first turned it down.

“It’s like when you make a really good soufflé. You know what I mean? It’s very, very difficult to have it rise without falling and also have it be remarkable. So for me to try to re-create that soufflé without it falling was almost impossible,” he told New York Magazine, explaining his decision. “I don’t like to repeat myself. I try to always be original in my work. So to come back and create a character I’d already created was — difficult.”

As fans of the show are acutely aware, Better Call Saul is a “prequel” to Breaking Bad, exploring the rise of Saul Goodman, a shifty criminal lawyer played by 54-year-old actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk, who is as much a criminal himself as a lawyer representing the local drug syndicate operated by Fring.

And just as the prequel reveals how Saul Goodman became the character seen on Breaking Bad, presumably Season Three of the show will also trace the rise of Gus Fring to the top of New Mexico’s drug cartel. Was he always the ruthless killer who employed Breaking Bad protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston)? Or is his “true” persona the friendly and conscientious chicken impresario admired by local politicians and police? Where did he go bad?

MORE BETTER CALL SAUL COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Spoilers: AMC Series Expected To Top Itself Again

This ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Announcement Will Excite Fans

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Bob Odenkirk Talks Jimmy’s Transformation To Saul

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Plot Revealed Ahead Of Release Date

Jesse Pinkman In ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3? Watch Aaron Paul Discuss The ‘Breaking Bad’ Crossover

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Official Air Date, Sneak Peek, And Giancarlo Esposito Returns As Gus Fring

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Premiere Date, TCA Panel Talk, And Sneak Peek Trailer

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Gus Fring Returns In New Promo, ‘The Rise Of Gus Is Coming,’ Tweets Giancarlo Esposito

According to Esposito, however, while fans might learn more about Gus Fring, they are not likely to learn everything.

“I loved the idea of looking into where Gus came from, and (Breaking Bad Creator) Vince (Gilligan) had the integrity I wanted him to have about it,” Esposito told New York. “We also agreed that mystery about Gus was still important. When you see a character every week, you know what he’s going do. You know his idiosyncrasies. What’s fascinating about a guy like Gus is what we don’t know about him.”

Watch the latest Season Three trailer for Better Call Saul in the video below. Keep watching to see the brief appearance by Esposito as Gus Fring, which comes and goes rather quickly.

Season Three of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC April 10.

[Featured Image By AMC-TV]