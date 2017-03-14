Hailey Baldwin Jokes She’s Pregnant Amid Justin Bieber Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin is putting a rest to those rumors. She wants to make it clear that she is not pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby. It’s clear that both of the young stars have since moved on from their brief romance this year. That hasn’t stopped the fans or the media from linking the two together, though.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been linked together over the years. The two were last spotted spending vacation with Bieber’s family last year. They sparked the romance rumors when they shared a series of photos of them kissing and cuddling. The photo of Bieber and Baldwin kissing nearly broke the internet.

The socialite is still being linked to the “Sorry” singer. A fan on Twitter wrote, “mmmm hailey is getting headlines for being ‘pregnant with jb’s baby’ i am crying at the stupidity and lack of research of these journalists.”

While Hailey Baldwin’s name wasn’t tagged, she responded to the tweet by writing, “It’s crazy what a pair of initials can do.”

mmmm hailey is getting headlines for being 'pregnant with jb's baby' i am crying at the stupidity and lack of research of these journalists — monica (@jdbftavon) March 9, 2017

According to J-14 Magazine, Hailey Baldwin wasn’t being linked to Justin Bieber, but Jordan Barrett. The two just did a photo shoot and interview for GQ magazine. That’s when they were asked the question, “What are you guys up to in 2017?”

Hailey’s initials were marked as “H.B.,” while Jordan’s was marked using the initials, “J.B.”

Jordan said, “[Laughs.] We’re having a baby boy.”

The interviewer then asked Hailey and Jordan how they met. Jordan said he met Hailey at the SoHo Grande, but Hailey insists they met backstage at Jeremy Scott’s men’s fashion show. It looks like they were both confused about the exact timeline when they met. It can be hard to keep up when you go to so many fashion shows.

According to J-14’s report, Justin Bieber is currently vacationing down under. He was spotted with a model named Emily Baldwin, which is kind of ironic. The Australian model posted the following photo of herself seductively stepping out a pool and joking about her name. She was seen taking a dip in Bieber’s Australian villa.

I gave your nickname to someone else ???? A post shared by Emily Baldwin (@emilybaldwin_) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

While Emily and Hailey have the same last name, they are not related to each other. After Justin was seen getting cozy with this woman, Hailey was linked to the drama since the ladies share the same name. It’s obvious that Justin has a thing for models with the last name Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin was a target of the Justin Bieber baby rumors last year. The paparazzi hounded her and asked her a series of questions, according to Wild 94.9. Most of the questions were related to Bieber and the pregnancy rumors.

One pap asked her if she was pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby. Baldwin placed her hand to her mouth and cracked a smile. She’s heard saying, “No” in the video, but the paparazzo continued asking more questions about their relationship. He wanted to know more about their relationship, like if they planned to get married and what her father Stephen Baldwin thinks.

That video came after Stephen insisted that Hailey and Justin were just friends. The 49-year-old actor said that there were “no labels” between the rumored couple after their holiday. On the flip side, he didn’t deny that the two weren’t dating.

“Mr. Bieber is a wonderful young man … hugely talented. [He’s] got a whole lot more success ahead of him,” he was quoted saying, according to Perez Hilton.

His daughter was so pleased with this answer that she took to Twitter to share her delight.

“I just wanna keep my private life private and my family helps me do that,” she tweeted.

