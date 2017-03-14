Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham Engaged: What To Know About ‘Arrow’ Star’s Fiancé

Colton Haynes is now off the market as the Teen Wolf actor’s engagement to now-fiance Jeff Leatham has made the headlines. Leatham’s name is big in the world of celebrities because he serves as the go-to person when stars want gorgeous flower arrangements done for special occasions. But aside from being a renowned celebrity florist, fans want to know more about Hayne’s fiance.

1. Jeff Leatham is the Artistic Director Of Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.

Colton Haynes’ beau started out helping a floral designer for the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills in 1994. He had many setbacks and made mistakes, but after four years of working hard with the company, he arrived at George V as the Artistic Director in 1999, according to his Four Seasons biography. That time, Hotel George V was still under renovation, but with the genius Leatham around, it eventually became one of Paris’ top attractions known as the “flower hotel.”

Almost twenty years later, Leatham recalled how his beginning was a “fluke,” but turned into something that he loves doing.

“It started as a fluke and I turned it into a passion.”

2. Jeff Leatham has worked for Dalai Lama, Oprah Winfrey and the Clintons.

Leatham is a genius when it comes to floral designs and almost all celebrities want to work with him. Among the big names that have admired Jeff’s creativity and requested for his works include Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Dalai Lama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Tina Turner and Kylie Minogue.

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

The list of celebrity names does not end there. He also did floral decorations for the weddings of Avril Lavigne and Eva Longoria.

3. Designer brands have also hired Jeff Leatham.

Because his works of art are so stunning, luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Bulgari, Alexander Wang, Swarovski Crystal, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co have also hired Colton Hayne’s fiance to do floral designs for their products.

4. He was into modeling before his name became famous for exquisite flower designs.

Leatham had a successful run as a fashion model in runways and TV commercials. But one day when he was in Paris for a fashion show, he walked past a flower shop and was just smitten by the beauty of the flowers.

“I had a flash of flowers as works of art, tiny elements that could be combined to create something amazing.”

5. He was knighted.

On Nov. 3, 2014, at the Palace de Versailles, Jeff was awarded the highest honor for artists, Order of the Arts & Letters, for his significant contribution to French Culture.

6. He is definitely romantic.

Colton Haynes’ Instagram posts have proven just how much of a romantic Jeff Leatham is. The former Arrow star first confirmed he is with someone on Valentine’s day by sharing a photo of him and Leatham standing in roses arranged on the ground to form a heart and embracing.

Later on, Colton posted a selfie with Jeff saying he is “blessed” to have him.

It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Then the big proposal followed and Jeff even had Cher to help him out. Colton’s rep shared to People some of the details of the engagement proposal from his boyfriend.

“Jeff’s marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song ‘I Got You Babe’, followed by video messages from their family members and close friends – including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry You’ as the couple danced in tears.”

Haynes officially addressed his sexuality for the first time in May 2016.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]