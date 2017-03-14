‘Wrestlemania 33’ Exhumes The Undertaker To Dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns seems to be facing challenges from all sides, as his recent match against Jinder Mahal proved on Monday Night. That installment of Raw seemed to bring out several familiar faces, each with something to say to Reigns, either through words or surprise antics. Those hi-jinks were devised to bring Roman down, while giving Jinder the upper hand. Now, just shortly after that episode of Raw, Wrestlemania 33 boasts a surprising new headliner: Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, building on the frenzy created by that Raw confrontation. While Reigns is focused on taking down The Undertaker once and for all, Shawn Michaels has thrown himself into the mix as well, seeking to give Roman some words of wisdom.

Shawn Michaels Gives Roman Reigns Some Wrestlemania 33 Advice, But Will He Listen?

Fox Sports reveals that the match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal on Monday night’s Raw was suddenly interrupted, as The Undertaker’s trademark gong sounded, implying that he was in the auditorium and ready to jump into the ring. Unfortunately, The Undertaker was nowhere near Detroit, the site of Reign’s match against Mahal, but it did excite fans with the suggestion that the WWE icon wouldn’t be far behind.

It was a tactic designed to through Roman off of his game and it momentarily worked, giving Jinder the opening he needed to launch a surprise attack. In the end, it wasn’t enough to defeat Reigns, however. Roman took the win, but his victory celebration was short-lived, as another Wrestlemania personality soon made a debut of his own.

As the match ended, familiar theme music heralded the entrance of Shawn Michaels, who had some advice for Roman Reigns. While Michaels was eager to point out to Reigns that he was on his side and even went as far as to suggest that he has felt just what Roman is feeling, Reigns had a surprising response to Michaels’ empathy.

“Well, I appreciate the advice,” Reigns told Shawn Michaels. “I appreciate the help, but, with all due respect, The Undertaker retired you.”

Reigns wasn’t quite finished. In front of cheering Raw crowds, Roman predicted the destruction of The Undertaker.

“And I’m the guy that’s gonna retire him,” Roman declared.

The Undertaker Has Been Plotting His Wrestlemania 33 Match Against Roman Reigns For Months

The Undertaker, soon to be 52 years old, has been plotting a match against Roman Reigns since January and CBS Sports reports that the single match event at Wrestlemania 33 will be The Undertaker’s 25th bout at the annually held competition. The WWE made the match official with the Monday announcement that the two wrestlers would pair off during the April 2 competition.

A feud between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker was initiated at January’s Royal Rumble, as Reigns defeated The Undertaker, eliminating him from the series. Later, The Undertaker escalated matters, by interrupting another Raw match, when Reigns was facing off against Braun Strowman. The Undertaker’s trespass was met with a defiant Roman, who told The Undertaker to leave the ring and mind his business.

The Undertaker responded by subduing Reigns with a chokeslam, infuriating Chicago crowds.

Roman Reigns is certainly not one with which to recklessly trifle, but, by the same token, The Undertaker seems undaunted by his opponent’s show of force, nor has he been affected by the animosity of Roman’s fans. Given the fiery passion with which Reigns’ supporters have responded to this latest threat against their champion, the Wrestlemania 33 match already seems to be the hottest selling ticket in town.

At this point, it’s anyone’s match, but one thing is certain. Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker will be one wild show.

Wrestlemania 33 will take place on April 2 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Florida.

[Featured Image by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images]