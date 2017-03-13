A live-action web drama adaptation of Kei Sanbe’s mystery manga series Boku dake ga Inai Machi is now in the works at Netflix. The online streaming platform is producing the Japanese live-action series and will stream it in 190 countries next winter.

The next winter season on Netflix is going to have Japanese live-action series adaptation of Boku dake ga Inai Machi or, as it is known among English-speaking fans of Japanese manga and anime, Erased. Unlike the anime and the film based on the mange, Netflix has confirmed it will stay true to the manga’s ending. The live-action drama inspired by the manga will be streamed by Netflix to 190 countries/regions in the world in the winter of 2017.

Critically acclaimed director, Ten Shimoyama, will direct the drama. One of Shimoyama’s several hugely popular works includes Shinobi – Heart Under Blade. Interestingly, Netflix is taking the realism in the production to a whole different level. The company is filming Erased in 4K Ultra HD resolution. If that’s not all, Netflix is shooting the drama in Tomakomai City. Fans of Erased will instantly realize that the manga is set in this location.

Erased follows the story of 29-year-old manga artist Satoru Fujinuma, a man who, for reasons unknown, possesses a rather strange ability that sends him back in time, moments before a life-threatening incident is about to occur. Interestingly, he cannot choose the time, but invariably he ends up right before a life-altering terrible incident is about to take place. Needless to add, with a little intervention, Satoru can prevent the incident from happening, thereby potentially altering the course of history.

When Satoru’s mother is killed by an unknown assailant who happens to be a kidnapper, he is suddenly transported eighteen years into the past. According to the time-gap, the protagonist of Erased is not even in his teens and attending elementary school. Although he isn’t sent back in time to prevent his mother’s death, his presence at that particular time coincides with the kidnapping and eventual murder of three of his childhood friends. Incidentally, the two classmates and one young girl studying at a school nearby, have nothing to do with Satoru’s mother being murdered. However, he strongly believes that stopping the kidnapping and murder of his classmates would somehow alter the timeline to such an extent that his mother won’t be killed down the line.

Besides confirming it has begun producing Erased, Netflix also announced some of the cast for the series. The protagonist of Erased will be voiced by 29-year-old Yuuya Furukawa. The talented vocal artist has lent his voice to Naoki Irie in Itazurana Kiss: Love in Tokyo. 12-year-old Reo Uchikawa, known for his performance as Ciel Phantomhive in the Black Butler: Noah’s Ark Circus stage play last year, will voice the younger version of Satoru. The main heroine of Erased, Airi Katagiri, will be voiced by 17-year-old Mio Yuuki. The young but talented artist recently joined the Assassination Classroom live-action films as Yukiko Kanzaki, reported Chrunchyroll.

Netflix had recently indicated it was looking to expand its anime catalog. Given how the platform works, it was quite likely that it would choose to produce instead of securing streaming rights. With Erased, the streaming company has confirmed that it will debut a self-produced anime this year itself under its Netflix Originals segment.

[Featured Image by Kei Sanbe/Erased]