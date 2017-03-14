Why Tyra Banks Ditched ‘ANTM’ And Bumped Nick Cannon To Host ‘AGT’

Tyra Banks made a surprising move earlier last week, when it was announced that she would be replacing Nick Cannon as the host of America’s Got Talent, which was especially unexpected for the reason that Banks has just stepped down from her hosting duties on America’s Next Top Model. Tyra gave the impression that she was feeling uninspired by the position of reality TV host and was hoping to move up the ladder into a more rewarding career behind the camera. It now seems Ms. Banks may have just been eyeing an entirely new on camera position and seized it, when Nick Cannon announced his America’s Got Talent departure.

America’s Got Talent Shuffle: Nick’s Out, Tyra’s In

Whatever may have happened to prompt Nick Cannon to resign from his role as America’s Got Talent emcee, Time reports that Tyra Banks has wasted little time in claiming the vacant spot for herself. Banks shared her excitement over the new position on Twitter, revealing the news to her followers.

“Suprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt,” Tyra tweeted.

Banks stepped down from hosting America’s Next Top Model, prior to the production of season 23, remaining behind the scenes as executive producer. Ms. Banks has appeared as a guest on the show through this past season, but, for the most part, Tyra has made it clear that she no longer has an interest in hosting America’s Next Top Model, leaving that spot for Rita Ora to fill.

Meanwhile, Banks has been gushing over the opportunities that America’s Got Talent has provided for everyday people hoping to exploit their talents and launch a career in show business.

“I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true,” says Ms. Banks. “I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed.”

America’s Got Talent brings Tyra Banks together with judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell.

Tyra Banks Tried Ditching America’s Next Top Model Once Before

E! News reveals this isn’t the first time Tyra felt disillusioned with America’s Next Top Model. In fact, the supermodel has been planning to distance herself from her hosting duties on the show as far back as 2007, when Banks pulled her lawyers in on the plot. She reveals that she and her lawyers had been actively recruiting possible replacement hosts for America’s Next Top Model and, although Banks won’t reveal a name, she says she had settled on the right person.

That was season 8. As the ball started rolling, Tyra says everyone from studio heads to her own lawyers tried to convince her to remain with the show, a series she created and launched.

“My lawyer held an intervention of sorts, and said, ‘What are you doing? You created this show. It’s starting to get traction around the entire world. I beg of you not to do this.’ But, I was so tired,” says Banks. “I was like, ‘Fine, fine. I’ll just continue.'”

Begrudgingly, Tyra remained with the show for 14 more cycles, building America’s Next Top Model up into an even larger success, something that may not have been possible with her successor.

Choosing to remain the show’s host, Tyra called off the plan to bring in a new face.

Now, as Tyra Banks departs the ANTM stage and launches a new branch of her career as the host of America’s Got Talent, she reveals that walking away from her own creation wasn’t as heartbreaking as some might suspect.

“It’s something that’s been on the tip of my fingers for so long, so it wasn’t necessarily difficult [to let go],” says Tyra Banks. “It was actually exciting. I wanted the show to continue.”

