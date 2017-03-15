Meghan Markle Ready To Meet The Queen With Prince Harry On Mother’s Day

They have powered through a secret relationship, expressing fondness through cryptic Instagram posts. They have faced haters, bullies and trolls with an official letter from the Kensington Palace. They have even faced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and were allegedly given the royal seal of approval by Prince George, the royal family’s true power player. Now comes the last hurdle in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship—facing the matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Daily Star UK, Harry and Meghan are hoping to get the green light from the Queen, as the couple plans to pay her a visit this Mother’s Day. This is ahead of Pippa Middleton’s wedding, where Markle, although invited to attend, still needs to get the approval of Queen Elizabeth. Harry allegedly plans to propose to his American girlfriend on the said event.

This is another reason why it is important for the couple to get the Queen to their side. It is because the head of the royal family actually has the power to veto a wedding up to the sixth person in line to the throne. According to an actual law called the Royal Marriages Act 1772, any direct descendants of the ruling sovereign must first be granted permission before marrying. In 2011, former Prime Minister David Cameron proposed the Perth Agreement, which limited the law to its present state. This covers Prince Harry as he is currently fifth to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Meghan is headed to meet the Queen on Mother’s Day. She’s already been given the green light from Prince Charles, the next step is the Prince’s grandmother,” says a source from the Palace.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes has suspended betting on the couple’s engagement this year. The stakes are now 1-4 for the couple to get married this 2017. An old clip from Meghan’s small role from TV show 90210 recently surfaced where the then relatively unknown actress was involved in a raunchy scene. This was when Annie Wilson walked towards ex-boyfriend Ethan Ward where she sees him sitting by himself in his car. As Annie approached to talk to him, Meghan’s head suddenly pops up from presumably his crotch area.

Moreover, Markle’s role as the sexy paralegal Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, has had several steamy sex scenes opposite main character Mike Ross. One of these was when Meghan stripped to her underwear for an afternoon delight with lead actor Patrick J. Adams in the back room of their office. The scene had Meghan pushed against shelves in one of the show’s passionate scenes, which would probably, if not already, have Prince Harry blushing to his red roots, and the Queen pursing her royal lips.

Of course, Meghan’s undeniable sex appeal could not only be attributed to the sole reason why Prince Harry is besotted with the star. For years, Markle has been involved in humanitarian work, advocating for women in the United Nations. She is also an ambassador for World Vision, just like the late Princess Diana.

“My gig as a working actor is the hand that feeds me. Without that hand, I would never be the hand that feeds another at this level. Were it not for my show and website, I would never have been asked to be a global ambassador for World Vision or an advocate for UN Women, both of which are honors I relish,” Meghan writes in her website, The Tig.

“It makes sense that I see it that way, because while most become star struck by A-list actors, you’ll only see me gob smacked with delight in the face of leaders affecting change.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reported to have asked for Prince Charles’ permission to use an heirloom from his late mum to fashion an engagement ring for his future princess. The said piece is Princess Diana’s emerald jeweled headband, which Diana had worn as a choker as well as a headband. She had first worn these gems matching a green gown during an Australian tour with Charles in 1988. Meghan is said to love emeralds, and fashioning an engagement ring from the said piece will unite Harry’s love for the two most important women in his life.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis and Chris Jackson/Getty Images]