Khloé Kardashian’s New NBA Beau Tristan Thompson Finally Meets The Family

Khloé Kardashian has never shied from keeping her personal life out of the limelight, but she’s not always quick to introduce her boyfriends to her famous family. On the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians however, she finally invites her new NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson to meet sister Kim Kardashian and other members of her family, People reports.

After teasing her relationship on social media, Khloé finally made the jump and invited Thompson to Kanye West’s concert, where the rest of the Kardashian family would be attending. Kim had pressed her younger sister for details on her romance with the 25-year-old basketball player. “So, I see pictures of Khloé with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloé and a NBA player do go hand in hand,” Kim said.

My love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Khloé allegedly began dating Thompson, a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, in September. Her divorce with basketball player Lamar Odom was finalized in December. Khloé moved quickly with the Cavaliers player, spending Christmas and New Year’s Eve with him in Miami. The two also recently vacationed together in Jamaica.

Despite sharing pictures of their vacation on Instagram, Khloé was hesitant to share the details with Kim and other members of her family. “Kim’s my sister. I’m obviously going to tell her eventually. But it’s fun to torture her. She’s tortured me my entire life, so I feel like this is the perfect time to drag this out as long as I possibly can.”

Thompson was also recently introduced to Khloe’s ex-husband, which allegedly led to a physical altercation between the two. A meeting between Thompson and Lamar Odom at Khloe’s house grew tense enough that friends had to intervene to keep the two famous basketball players apart, Uproxx writes. According to a source, Khloe “didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return.”

Despite the rough incident with Odom, Thompson and Khloé are still moving ahead with their relationship. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two may even be on track to get engaged. According to a source, the 32-year-old reality star is interested in starting a family.

“It’s something she’s wanted for years, even with Lamar. Tristan just had a baby and Khloe sees how wonderful of a father he is. Khloe sees how close in age Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian’s children are and she wants the same.”

Thompson already has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who was born in December. Though some say the two could get engaged as soon as this summer, others say the TV star isn’t eager to rush into another marriage. “Getting engaged is not something she’s sitting around stressing about. If it happens, it happens, but it’s not something she’s stressing about right now.”

For now, Khloe regularly flies out to Cleveland to be with Thompson. The rising basketball star has had a rough few games however, having lost three games in a row. Khloé was previously linked to another NBA star, James Harden. Harden said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that ending the relationship allowed him to put his focus back on the court.

Khloé’s marriage with Lamar Odom proved tumultuous when the former Lakers players turned to drugs and was forced to go to rehab. Their wedding and marriage was heavily featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to social media at least, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are happily dating for now. Upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will likely give fans more of a clue into their relationship.

[Featured image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]