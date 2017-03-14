PlayStation 4 Games Coming Soon To PlayStation Now Service

Since its announcement in early 2014, the PlayStation Now service has grown to include over 480 PlayStation 3 titles. Players can subscribe to the monthly cloud service to play these games without downloading them. However, games that from the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 4 are noticeably absent on PlayStation Now. That is going to change this year when select PlayStation 4 games make their debut on the PlayStation Now service.

With a PlayStation Now subscription, a separate and independent service from PlayStation Plus, players have access to the service’s entire library via cloud streaming. They do not have to download a game before playing it and instead can quickly start playing any title in the collection. According to the PlayStation Blog, subscribers will soon be able to enjoy a few PlayStation 4 titles on PlayStation Now when those games become available later this year.

“In the next few weeks we’ll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you’re an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation.”

Currently, PlayStation Now offers over 100 exclusive titles like The Last of Us, Uncharted, and more. Other popular titles like Red Dead Redemption and Batman Arkham Origins bring the total number of games to 483 options. Although no PlayStation 4 exclusives are confirmed for the service at this time, the PlayStation 3 exclusives suggest that PlayStation 4 exclusives could show up on PlayStation Now. There is no word on which PlayStation 4 games are coming to the PlayStation Now service at this time.

A PlayStation Now subscription lets the player use their PlayStation 4 to stream its library, but the service can also be used on a PC. In fact, the number of devices that can support PlayStation Now is narrowing down to focus on PlayStation 4 and PC after being available on a number of platforms. The service will no longer be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, and several other devices according to the senior marketing manager of PlayStation Now. Discontinuation of support on these devices does not occur until August 2017.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices. This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further.”

The announcement that PlayStation 4 games are going to be added to PlayStation Now comes just weeks after the Xbox Game Pass was announced for the Xbox One. Although the services are similar, they do differ in a few paramount ways. For instance, the Xbox Game Pass is going to launch with 100 titles including a number of Xbox One games. However, the Xbox One Game Pass is not a streaming service and players will have to fully download a game before playing.

Either through a streaming service like PlayStation Now or a download service like Xbox Game Pass, players with slower internet speeds and/or data caps will have to consider each play session carefully. PlayStation Now costs $19.99 per month and will support select PlayStation 4 games later this year. The Xbox Game Pass is planned to launch this spring and will cost $9.99 per month.

In addition to the expansion of the PlayStation Now service, the PlayStation brand continues to grow with PlayStation 4 updates as well. The console just updated last week with the 4.50 update. The PlayStation 4 will now recognize external hard drives for additional storage, and it supports custom wallpapers according to the Inquisitr. The 4.50 update also added Boost Mode for PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, a slimmer Quick Menu, a simplified Notification list, and much more.

