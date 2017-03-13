Gwen Stefani Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Blake Shelton On Twitter

Gwen Stefani isn’t shying away from speaking out about her relationship with her fellow singer and The Voice co-star Blake Shelton. In fact, she’s been extremely open with their romance since it began in late 2015.

Around the time she hit the red carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Gwen Stefani was on Twitter, gushing over her romance with Shelton.

After a fan tweeted at Gwen Stefani, saying, “Literally I feel like being Gwen Stefani best friend would be so fun! We would be laughing 24/7,” the 47-year-old mother of three gave a shout-out to her actual best friend, Blake Shelton.

“Ask [Blake Shelton] what it’s like,” she responded.

Right away, fans began weighing in on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love story, revealing that many are completely obsessed with the musical couple.

Gwen Stefani’s love story with Blake Shelton began in November 2015, months after they split from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, who are also both musicians. As fans will recall, Stefani and Shelton went public with their relationship in Nashville, Tennessee after weeks of rumors suggesting they were dating. Since then, they have remained close, despite their busy schedules.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton showcased some of their relationship during the latter half of The Voice Season 9 and continued to share their love with viewers during Season 10 when they treated viewers to a performance of their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Although Stefani wasn’t seen at all during Season 11, she was brought back to her full-time role for Season 12 and has been flirting with Shelton ever since.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have also been spending tons of time together as a family with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. While Shelton has been married twice, he doesn’t have any children of his own. Instead, he seems to have a fun relationship with Stefani’s kids and the boys have seemingly taken a liking to his style — and his ranch in Oklahoma.

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began over a year ago, she and her kids have visited Oklahoma with Shelton numerous times and at one point, Shelton was said to be building a home nearby for the family. According to a Daily Mail report at the time, the Hawaiian-style house was being built on a lake near Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Throughout this year, Gwen Stefani has spoken about her boyfriend during numerous interviews and just last month, she confirmed she “loved” Shelton during an interview with Seth Meyers.

“I love Blake!” Gwen Stefani shared, according to a report by People Magazine. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

In addition to Gwen Stefani’s frequent and kind comments about her boyfriend, Blake Shelton has gushed over her, as well.

“I just like being with her, but when she’s all dolled up and we go places, it’s always fun for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight last year while promoting his new album, If I’m Honest. “If she was here right now, not one person here would be looking at anybody else but her. It’s just cool to know that’s who I came here with. That’s basically what [my song ‘A Guy With a Girl’] is about. They may come up and talk to me, but it’s only because I’m one person over from her. Pretty cool.”

Gwen Stefani can be seen alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton every Monday and Tuesday night on The Voice Season 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]