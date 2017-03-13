‘Bachelor’ Finale Proposal Dresses: Pictures Of Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates

Pictures of Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates in their Bachelor finale proposal dresses are hitting the internet, showing the two final contestants in the classy and sometimes cleavage-baring dresses they will wear when Nick Viall makes his final choice.

The two women are competing for the affections of Viall, the now three-time contestant on the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise who will now hand out the Final Rose to either Vanessa or Raven.

But no matter which woman wins in the Bachelor 2017 finale, the proposal dresses worn by Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates are already winning on social media. Pictures of the women’s dresses have spread online, including the many they tried on but didn’t chose.

As People reported, Bachelor stylist Cary Fetman gave each Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates a series of potential proposal dresses to chose from.

As Fetman said in a previous interview, he takes the work of dressing the Bachelor finale contestants very seriously.

“It could be the day you get engaged or it could be the worst day of your life,” Fetman told PeopleStyle last year. “I never want her to think, ‘He didn’t pick me because he didn’t like the way I looked.’ ”

As People added, both Vanessa and Raven had plenty of choices for their Bachelor finale proposal dresses.

“Vanessa’s options include an ivory, strapless sequin gown with floral embellishments, a sexy black second-skin design, a red halter with a dramatic thigh-high slit and a glittering midnight blue dress. “While Vanessa played with different necklines, Raven stuck to the same high-neck silhouette with her four options, including a very bridal-looking white gown covered in pearls, a sparkly green design, an icy blue halter with sequin embroidery and a black gown with a high slit and sheer panels.”

For fans who want to see a preview of the potential Bachelor finale proposal dresses, Fetman shared pictures of both Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates showing off their choices.

Some video of Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi in their Bachelor finale dresses can also be seen below.

And there are already some spoilers about which dresses the Bachelor finalists will choose. Hollywood Life noted that Vanessa Grimaldi was seen in previews wearing a “glittering black gown,” which would be the second one from the right in the picture that Fetman shared on Instagram.

“The plunging v-neckline allowed Vanessa to serve up an ample dose of cleavage and she wore her hair in soft, undone waves, pulled to one side, giving the entire get-up a very romantic feel, which was perfect for the big night,” the report noted. “She accessorized with a brown fur stole which was both practical and chic and chandelier earrings added to the glitzy look.”

The dresses weren’t enough to sooth the nerves of Nick Viall, who had appeared on The Bachelorette twice before and both times left empty handed and was worried it might happen for a third time.

“I’m going to ask her to marry me and my only fear now is what if she says no,” Viall said in a preview of the Bachelor finale.

“I’m just trying not to be afraid,” Viall added. “If I leave here alone I’ll be devastated. I’ll be heartbroken.”

Viewers who want to see more of The Bachelor 2017 finale proposal dresses can stay tuned here, with updated pictures of Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates as the finale airs.

