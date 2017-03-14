‘Bachelor’ 2017 Finale Spoilers: Who Does Nick Viall Choose, Are They Together?

It is finally time for Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony and ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 spoilers hint that there is drama ahead. Only Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi remain and gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoiling all of the scoop. Which lady does Viall pick and what is the state of their relationship now according to the latest reports?

Reality Steve’s spoilers for Season 21 have nailed all of the key teasers for Nick Viall’s journey and everybody will be anxious to see if he gets the final rose ceremony scoop correct as well. His Bachelor spoilers have indicated that Viall picks Vanessa Grimaldi over Raven Gates, despite the friction the two encountered during their overnight date last week. Grimaldi lives in Canada and Viall is in California, and it seems that this could lead to complications for the duo.

Filming for Season 21 wrapped up in November and Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed that Nick did get engaged to Vanessa. His latest blog post notes that Viall and Grimaldi are still engaged, but he has noted several times since the engagement happened that this relationship has hit numerous rocky points. The two are still together, he says, and he fully expects the two to present a rosy and united front during Monday’s “After the Final Rose” special.

Could Reality Steve’s spoilers be wrong and could Viall end up alone or with Gates? Host Chris Harrison shared in a Bachelor spoiler-filled chat with Good Morning America that it is possible that Nick could end up being the first lead in history to be rejected and left alone at the end, as GossipCop shares. That certainly would be a big shocker that would have fans buzzing, and it looks like the network may try to lead everybody down that path. However, there has been no solid information emerging that would point toward that being true.

In fact, Reality Steve shared a tweet from someone who seems to be in the audience of the taping for Monday night’s show with Jimmy Kimmel, where Viall and Grimaldi will be making an appearance. The show is always pre-taped and so those who are at the taping do get the scoop early, even though they’re supposed to keep it hush-hush. The poster tweeted to the gossip guru and she said that his Bachelor spoilers are right, based on what they’ve seen by being in the audience for the Jimmy Kimmel Live taping.

What comes next for Nick and Vanessa? Everybody will hear more from them during the “ATFR,” and Reality Steve’s spoilers have teased that the Bachelor couple will be together for the foreseeable future. Apparently, Grimaldi will be moving from Canada to California to be by Viall’s side throughout his time on Dancing With the Stars. Will she stay out there permanently? That much isn’t known yet, but it does sound as if DWTS viewers will be seeing her in the audience on Monday nights for now.

Can Nick and Vanessa prove their doubters wrong and eventually make it down the aisle? Reality Steve’s spoilers have been consistent in saying that Viall and Grimaldi are not doing all that well and there have been a few other reports floating around that seem to support that idea. However, from the sounds of the Bachelor spoilers available at this point, the two will be sticking together for now. It just may be that once they’re able to be together and public about their relationship, with her in Los Angeles with him, they will be able to work through any issues they’ve been having and making their engagement work.

Do you think that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will end up getting married or are Reality Steve’s spoilers about trouble in paradise correct? Everybody will get answers Monday night as ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 finale and the “After the Final Rose” special play out and it sounds likely that everybody will be buzzing about the drama ahead.

[Featured image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]