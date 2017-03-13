Nintendo Switch Helps Users Beat Depression

As the Inquisitr noted this past weekend, the Nintendo Switch is garnering early complaints from some consumers. One main problem, as noted by Forbes, is the left Joy-Con controller.

“While I am clearly obsessed with Zelda, I am less enamored with one specific aspect of the hardware, one that has been a well-publicized issue since launch, but does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon. And it’s negated what would otherwise be my favorite way to play,” columnist Paul Tassi says in reference to the controller, adding that when it isn’t attached to the screen unit, the Joy-Con has a fair amount of input lag.

Not everybody has reported problems with the Joy-Con controllers, and most people, judging from posts on social media, are in love with their Nintendo Switch portable gaming consoles. One Reddit user in particular, who suffers from depression, says the Nintendo Switch has helped him tremendously.

“I suffer from manic depression (bipolar disorder). I’m medicated and go to regular appointments and all that, but it still affects my life in a huge way. Prior to getting the Switch, even getting out of bed each day was a huge challenge. My mood was low every day and motivation levels were even lower. I’m fortunate to have a job where I can work from home and more or less work my own hours, but my productivity left much to be desired,” says Reddit user Cution, who adds that since getting the Switch, his mood has improved as he gets out of bed each day to delve into a new adventure.

Many of the commenters after the post agree and understand how the Switch could help depression.

“Videogaming is great against depression cause it requires your total attention. I know cause I suffer myself from severe depression. And medication can only do so much,” says Sveakungen.

“Right there with you man. I recently got out of rehab for alcoholism… And the Switch has been the only thing to get me excited for gaming since I got out. Prior to getting it I was just walking, going to meetings, and watching TV,” claims Reckless-man.

While some may shake their heads at the idea of the Nintendo Switch helping depression, especially since it costs so much, there is a lot of proof that video games can help with this mental illness. In 2012, Time cited a study that said playing a certain video game helped teens beat depression.

“Video games are more often regarded as causes of mental illness than as cures, but in a new study, a specially designed fantasy game helped teens conquer depression just as well as — if not better than — usual counseling.”

The game used in the study was SPARX, which was packaged in a fun and appealing way to deliver cognitive behavioral therapy.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the first major title available for the Nintendo Switch and — according to most — is an amazing escapist game that really puts you in an other-worldly adventure. However, those who get addicted to video games may want to stay away; you can get lost in Zelda for hours. According to Kotaku, the game is full of amazing details that could take away your attention from whatever else is happening in your life.

The next Nintendo Switch game that’s likely to help depression is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which will be available at the end of April. If you are a Nintendo Switch owner, please tell us in the comments section if there are any current games available you think would help people escape from their real-world problems.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]