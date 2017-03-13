WWE News: Bill Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar Should Tell ‘A Good Story’

The Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 33 is an interesting one because there was really nothing on the line for Goldberg. The WWE changed that up when they put the WWE Universal Championship around his waist and that finally gave Goldberg something he could lose in the WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar.

Since Bill Goldberg had beaten Brock Lesnar both times they wrestled, even if Brock won the WrestleMania 33 match, Goldberg would still be up in their series. Putting the title on the line gives Goldberg something to lose.

WWE Hall of Fame star Shawn Michaels was on the Jim Ross podcast and said it shouldn’t matter because he feels Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar should tell a great story at WrestleMania 33.

“I think they’ll do their high-impact stuff, but the thing is, I think both of those guys are smart enough, they’ll get some mileage out of that and be able to tell a good story with that.”

Michaels also said that some people might think it is too much but he believes that Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar could put on a good 15 to 17-minute match at WrestleMania 33. So far in his WWE return, Goldberg has never wrestled more than two minutes outside of the Royal Rumble match where he was protected by other wrestlers in the ring.

There are some who feel that the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match will be much shorter than that. Cageside Seats reported that the WrestleMania 33 main event between the two wrestlers would be short, although not as short at their last match at Survivor Series. The idea there is that it will last between five and seven minutes.

Shawn Michaels also touched on the fact that names like Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg are part-time stars who are taking main event spots at WrestleMania 33 away from the wrestlers who work full-time year round. According to Michaels, WWE superstars just need to accept that this is a good thing for everyone.

“If I could’ve filled up the building, they would have had me there, but I couldn’t and that was the reality. Heck, there were times where I was on top and still didn’t fill up the building, so you’ve got to… again, it’s one of those processes where it might not be fun, but you’ve got to man up.”

Outside of Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, other part-time stars getting marquee matches over full-time talent at WrestleMania 33 are Undertaker, Shane McMahon, Big Show, and Triple H.

Undertaker will fight Roman Reigns, as the WWE revealed today on Twitter. Shane McMahon and AJ Styles are setting up a match between the two of them. Big Show is supposed to fight Shaquille O’Neal, although that is not set in stone yet. Triple H and Seth Rollins have built their match for months now although it is still in question due to Seth Rollins injury.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

There are a ton of WWE superstars who don’t have a real match at WrestleMania 33, but Shawn Michaels feels that is just because they can’t fill up the audience at a show that big at this point in their career.

Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar should be the main event of WrestleMania 33, although there is still a chance that Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns could take that spot. Whatever happens, the battle between Brock and Goldberg should be one of the most anticipated on the show, and the question now remains concerning whether or not Goldberg can actually handle a long match or now.

[Featured Image by WWE]