Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Romantic Bahamas Vacation Cost How Much?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romantic vacation in the Bahamas was reportedly extremely pricey. The new celebrity couple enjoyed luxe accommodations at an exclusive resort club.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be enjoying a “very, very new” romance, but that didn’t stop them from pulling out all the stops on their private island getaway.

No expense was too grand for J.Lo and A-Rod’s romantic weekend in the Bahamas. The new celebrity couple arrived Friday evening at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands, according to E! News.

Jennifer and Alex posted up on the beach to spend some sun-soaked quality time together.

Hollywood’s newest A-list couple stayed at the exclusive resort club with private beach-front homes and luxurious amenities like pools, a spa, a fitness center, golf courses, water sports, and a marina.

The Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club’s website says that the exclusive club provides a fully-stocked kitchen and offers convenient services like dry cleaning.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly took a private jet from Los Angeles to Miami, where she picked up her new beau Alex Rodriguez, which cost an estimated $45,000. From there, the two jet off to the Bahamas which required an additional $3,000 to $4,000.

Once the new celebrity couple touched down on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands, J.Lo and A.Rod took a private limo for around $200 to the private resort property.

If Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had private security on the island, that would run them around $60 an hour.

As for their private beach-front home, the houses on the property are currently on the market for millions of dollars. Despite the steep cost for a few days in the Bahamas, Jennifer Lopez did once sing “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are of similar age, have Latino backgrounds, and are divorced parents, according to E! Online.

Lopez, who recently had a short fling with rapper Drake, told James Cordon during “Carpool Karaoke” that she was definitely “a relationship girl.”

“I’m so monogamous, it’s stupid.”

Sources told reporters that Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship is extremely new and nothing serious yet.

“It’s not serious at all. J.Lo is just dating.”

The insider close to Lopez said that she has the “upper hand” here but has always had a little crush on the athlete.

“Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good, lighthearted time. They are on the exact same page.”

The source said that the celebrity couple’s relationship may just “turn into a spring fling” but that it was okay because “that’s how J.Lo rolls.”

