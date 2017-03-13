Jasmine Tookes Gets Topless, Shares Her Diet And Fitness Tips

Jasmine Tookes stunned at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she modeled the $3 million “Fantasy Bra” for the very first time. Back in January, she also stunned in Maxim in which she posed topless with nothing but a black leather skirt with fringe.

In two other NSFW shots, she’s seen wearing a white opened cropped sweater with a black thong. Jasmine also goes braless in a black leather vest with gold chains hanging down her breasts.

According to the publication, she first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel back in 2015. Her fame skyrocketed shortly after she modeled the bedazzled bra on the runway.

“It’s the first time in over a decade [this has happened]. A lot of my followers are African-American girls, and they’re excited. It encourages them and gives them hope…If you want to go for something, go for it,” Tookes told Maxim.

She closely followed the careers of Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, and Selita Ebanks. While Jasmine grew up in Huntington Beach, it’s clear that she was meant to jet set across the globe.

“I was always immersed in the world of fashion. Some girls will say, ‘Oh, I wanted to be a doctor,’ but all I ever wanted to do was model. I would do fashion shows for my mom. I was always her little assistant on shoots, helping her out. I’m such a girly girl.”

Tookes credits her tall and lean body from good genes, a fast metabolism, gymnastics, volleyball, and her love for health and fitness. She exercises every single day, according to the Cut. However, she doesn’t stick to the same boring workout. Tookes told Elle that she likes to switch it up every so often, but she won’t ever do cardio.

“I love doing weight training because I like to really tone and become really strong,” she told Elle Magazine. “I love doing plyometrics and also squats. I love doing barre classes, those are also really good for your butt and your abs.”

She taught Vogue the importance of working out. She loves to work out with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver. The pair launched a new Instagram account dedicated to their fitness tips, called JoJa.

ROPES A post shared by @joja on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“It’s meant to be like ‘yoga’: Joja,” Skriver explained. “Sort of referencing the fact that the fans like to give us ship names. We’ve been working out together for a while. Jasmine introduced me to DogPound, and taught me about heavy lifting and what it does for your body, and we work out very similarly, so one day we were shooting and just posted pictures of us doing a few yoga poses and things. After that, people just really started asking us questions about how we work out, so Joja was born.”

On the account, they share clips of their workout routines. Most of their fans will ask about how much weight and how many repetitions, which the models will demonstrate. The reason behind the account was to inspire their fans to care about health and fitness and to learn how to move their body no matter where they are. It’s also motivated Josephine and Jasmine to hit the gym more often.

“It’s really created almost a mini sisterhood among our followers. We really just want to help empower people to do the same, and stay healthy together.”

When it comes to her diet, Jasmine likes to eat things that make her feel good. Most of her meals consist of protein and vegetables.

“I eat a lot of protein … a lot of protein,” she told Elle. “A lot of grilled chicken and vegetables and also I’ll eat a lot of pasta because I’m naturally on the smaller side so I try to eat a lot, gain a little muscle.”

That includes eating a healthy breakfast every day. While Ms. Tookes prefers to sleep in, she will get her day started early with a workout and a protein shake. She will also enjoy a large breakfast, which is also packed with protein and veggies.

???? @gregkadelstudios A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

“I wake up and have a protein shake. I’ll put in banana, chocolate whey powder, peanut butter, strawberries, and almond milk,” she told the Cut. “Then I’ll have breakfast, which is usually two hardboiled eggs with spinach.”

Jasmine Tookes also shared one important beauty tip for her fans. She stressed to Vogue that it’s very important to wash your makeup off every night, even if you’re exhausted or had too much to drink. It’s one of the reasons why she has that model glow.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]