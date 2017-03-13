‘Big Brother 18’: Nicole Franzel Unfollows Corey Brooks On Instagram, It’s Over?

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel made it no mystery that she wanted a romance outside the house with her houseguest Corey Brooks. It seemed like they were going to make it work between them, but recent pictures post on social media implies that “NiCorey” is over.

Last summer, Nicole Franzel met Corey Brooks inside the Big Brother 18 house. She immediately noted that she found him very attractive and it wasn’t long until they admitted they had “feelings” for each other. Brooks wasn’t sure about having a showmance with her because he didn’t want to give her the wrong idea, especially considering Franzel was fresh off a painful breakup with her previous Big Brother 16 showmance with Hayden Voss.

???????? this one is better. A post shared by Nicole Franzel ???? (@coconuts_) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

During the season, they were very close. The Big Brother 18 couple slept, ate, and studied for challenges together. Nicole knew that Corey was apprehensive about the budding relationship but hoped they could make it work.

Towards the end of Big Brother 18, Corey told Paul Abrahamian that he wasn’t sure about a relationship with Nicole outside the house. Paul suggested Brooks talk to Franzel about it because it appeared that she expected them to be an official couple outside the house. At some point, Corey spoke to Nicole, and she understood that they were just friends, not in a relationship.

Big Brother 18 ended, and Nicole won the season. Over the next few months, Nicole and Corey visited each other, documenting their trips on social media. The Big Brother fans believed they were approaching couple status, but nothing was confirmed. NiCorey had a huge following, most of which wanted to see them make it work.

Just a few days ago, Corey posted a picture with a blonde woman that many fans believe he was romantically interested in. Brooks brought the woman with him to a Big Brother event and, according to the gossip on social media, was “all over her.” The scoop crushed NiCorey fans because it seemed to imply that Corey’s relationship with Nicole may have run its course.

On Nicole’s social media, she hasn’t mentioned Corey in months. In December, they appeared on social media together and seemed happy.

Several days ago, James Huling posted a picture with Corey with the caption, “ @ CBSBigBrother reunion, @ coreybrooks34 missed you, brother!”

James didn’t mention Nicole, but later Corey posted a picture with the attractive woman. At first, Big Brother fans thought the woman was Franzel. They both have long flowing blonde hair. It didn’t take the fans long to figure out that the woman was not Nicole. And that’s when the questions started. Why is Brooks taking another woman to a Big Brother reunion? And where was Nicole?

Forgot to tell y'all the news..y'all can't send me food anymore bc I'm only eating grass, wild berries, and slop..jk not eating slop???? pic.twitter.com/2yY4pSPMHa — Corey Brooks (@coreybrooks34) January 18, 2017

Corey posted several weeks ago that he scored a modeling contract and had to tighten up his workout regime. He hasn’t mentioned or posted pictures with Nicole since December 18 on his Twitter page.

Nicole’s page hasn’t said anything about Corey in quite some time either. On March 5, she unfollowed Corey on all her social media accounts. Franzel seems happy sand content, enjoying life as the Big Brother 18 winner. She recently started painting but promised her followers she won’t make it her “job.”

Don't worry I won't quit my day job, wait do I have a day job?! ????#paintingwithatwist A post shared by Nicole Franzel ???? (@coconuts_) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Corey’s fear about beginning a romance with Nicole during Big Brother 18 season was he didn’t want to hurt her. It looks like something happened between them, but neither one of them has said what exactly. The biggest hint that something happened between them was Nicole unfollowed Corey on all her social media accounts. It looks like Corey may have moved on with another hot blonde, but then maybe they are just friends.

Big Brother 18 fans, do you think Nicole and Corey were ever dating? Did something happen between them? Is Corey dating someone new?

[Feature Image via CBS Livefeeds]