Jennifer Lopez Posts, Deletes Instagram Pic Featuring Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez seems to be a total pro when it comes to fueling speculation about her love life. It didn’t take long for J.Lo to move on from Drake and start stirring up dating rumors with another potential suitor who seems far more likely to be her type. The Shades of Blue actress has recently been spotted getting romantic with none other than Alex Rodriguez, making their relationship name a relatively simple J-Rod.

To further the speculation that J.Lo and A-Rod are coming together to make a whole new nickname, the multi-talented singer has been accused of the old post-and-delete on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of herself getting close to a man who looked a lot like Alex Rodriguez. In the now-deleted photo, you can see the “mystery man” nuzzled up to J.Lo’s neck with his hand on top of her head. Although his face is obscured in the picture, many have said that it has to be the former Yankee star.

Alex Rodriguez Pops Up on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram – https://t.co/SX6Wm4tivb pic.twitter.com/5gPOCfCZWY — OnCik (@OnCikCom) March 13, 2017

The Jennifer Lopez Instagram photo was posted on Sunday afternoon, but apparently, she quickly decided not to go public with the Alex Rodriguez relationship yet because it only stayed on her social media for a few minutes before getting deleted. That didn’t stop an army of screenshotters who saved the J.Lo photo, again proving that what is posted to social media is never gone forever.

According to People, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent a long weekend together in the Bahamas. It was reported that the new couple spent some time at the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club after arriving late Friday night. The ultra swanky private resort is located on Great Guana Cay about 200 miles off the coast of Florida.

The Real… #dontmissout #shadesofblue #worldofdance #Jlovegas #allihave A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Prior to heading to the Bahamas together, J.Lo and A-Rod were spotted in Miami on Friday. Lopez was spotted boarding a plane with her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was in Miami to speak at Wharton School of Business’ Global Forum Miami.

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez and her new man met because they had mutual friends who thought they would be perfect together. Both J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez have young children and successful careers. It turns out that A-Rod has been enamored with his new crush for a while now and always thought Lopez was beautiful. He was even seen at one of her Las Vegas concerts not too long ago while she was performing for her residency.

I’m excited to continue working with the @FOXSports family. It’ll be great to get back on the set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami. (????: @nytimes) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:08am PST

Despite retiring after 22 seasons in the MLB, Alex Rodriguez has managed to stay in the spotlight. The legendary third baseman, who faced allegations of doping near the end of his career, has been serving as a special instructor during the Yankees’ spring training in Tampa, Florida. It was also recently reported that Rodriguez will be joining Fox Sports soon as a full-time MLB analyst.

Despite their busy schedules, the newly budding romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez has everyone talking. It seems that many believe this is a much better fit for J.Lo than Drake ever was. Despite their steamy tropical weekend together, there are always the naysayers who believe that Jennifer hooking up with Alex is just another publicity stunt. If it is, she’s a master of making headlines because it certainly worked. Now fans want all the details on how they met and how their new Bahamas vacation went.

Whaaaa…yes I see you… #closeup #selfietime A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:27am PST

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez wasn’t quite ready to spill the details on her budding relationship with Alex Rodriguez or else she wouldn’t have deleted the Instagram photo that has everyone buzzing. Be sure to check out the photo above and tell us what you think about J. Lo and A-Rod coming together to form J-Rod.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]