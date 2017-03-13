Austin Mahone’s Secret For Grabbing His Attention On Social Media

Austin Mahone is single these days, and his fans know it, and some of them want to be the next girl in line. Some of his fans try to get his attention on social media, but not all of them are successful. However, one lucky teen was able to slide into Austin’s DMs.

Austin Mahone, 20, is a pop star from Texas who spends most of his time in California. He’s known for his hit songs like “Mmm Yeah” and “Dirty Work.” According to Cosmopolitan, Kylie Melbourn, 17, lives in Chicago. Like most other girls, she loves to filter and edit her selfies before she posts them on Instagram.

She also sends most of her photos to Austin Mahone. The reason why she does this is because she’ll have the photos appear across all forms of social media, and since she’s a huge fan of the singer, it’s a win-win for her. Melbourn found that if she DMs a photo to someone on Instagram, that photo automatically downloads to her camera roll. That’s why she decided to choose Mahone as the subject for her photos.

“I always like the Instagram filter better, so I would edit them on Instagram, send them to him so that they would save to my camera roll, and then post on Twitter or Facebook,” she told BuzzFeed News.

She told Cosmo that she’s done it “at least 40” times over the past three years she’s been following Mahone on the social media site. She’s sent various photos of herself with her boyfriend, her dog, and her family.

Even though Kylie enjoys sending her photos to Austin, she never expected a response from him.

“Prom, homecoming, my friends and I, my sister, my cousins, New Year’s Eve, my boyfriend, my dog … I’ve sent him a lot,” she said.

Then, one day, he responded to her on Instagram writing, “Look good Kylie. thanks for sharing your favorite memories with me lol.”

Her tweet immediately went viral on Twitter and probably made Austin’s fans a little bit jealous.

When I edit my insta pics I send them to Austin mahone just so they'll save to my camera roll..after 3 years of this..he responded….. pic.twitter.com/920Lvgo0zM — Kylie Ann (@kymelbourn) February 3, 2017

Melbourn said she sent Mahone a response with a heart and her phone number. No word on whether that worked in her favor, but it could happen since Mahone has split from his girlfriend Katya Henry. Last month, J-14 Magazine reported that the young couple split. There has been speculation for months since they weren’t seen on each other’s Instagram pages. Mahone and Henry also weren’t spotted together in real life or at red carpet events, which is a clear sign things have ended between them.

The two met on the set of his music video “Put It On Me” in January of 2016. Since then, Katya and Austin became inseparable. The two even traveled the world together. The fitness model was also supportive of his music career, often writing about her on social media accounts. Austin confirmed the news to Mario Lopez on Extra.

When the host asked the singer if he has time for a girlfriend or if he has anyone special in his life, he kind of played it down.

“Um, no, I mean I’m just chilling. I’m doing my thing, I’m single,” Mahone simply said.

@kymelbourn 7th grade me would've been bawling my eyes out rn — Kylie Ann (@kymelbourn) February 3, 2017

That’s a clear sign things fizzled out between these two. It wasn’t long ago when he gushed about Katya in an interview with E! News back in June of 2016. Austin was asked if he could see himself marrying her.

“She’s a cool chick,” he stated at the time. “I like her a lot. I mean, I love her!”

Austin Mahone has been in a few high-profile relationships. He was previously linked to former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello and Power Rangers star Becky G.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]