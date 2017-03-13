Johnny Depp Thanks Fans And Jack Sparrow Lovers Seek #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Johnny Depp graciously thanked his fans at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this year, where he was recognized as the Favorite Movie Icon. In a humble acceptance speech the beloved Jack Sparrow, Mad Hatter and Edward Scissorhands actor saluted fans. Depp was “visibly emotional” according to the Mirror.

“I came here for one reason, and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me. Thank you.”

Johnny Depp recognized all his fans. Some Depp fans spend time on hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, #JohnnyDepp, #Luv4JackSparrow, #DeppHeads4Life, or #YOUCANTKEEPAGOODMANDOWN. Some of Johnny’s fans voted for him in People’s Choice, and then there are the millions of Jack Sparrow-loving Johnny Depp movie fans who paid for movie tickets to see Depp’s movies.

Fans who love Johnny Depp’s movie characters, like Jack Sparrow, Sweeney Todd, the Mad Hatter, and also those going back to Edward Scissorhands, work hard to support their favorite actor online. Jack Sparrow fans are standing up for Johnny Depp wherever he is criticized.

Johnny Depp paused for a moment at the People’s Choice Awards, as if to gather his strength, perhaps he reached for his inner pirate for courage, but the sexy smirk of Jack Sparrow was not to be found on Johnny’s now gentle face as he thanked fans.

“You very graciously invited me here once again tonight. I appreciate it. You have no idea how much I appreciate it. I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and your well wishes to me and my family.”

Johnny Depp continued to express his appreciation to those who know him as Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, and the Mad Hatter, as well as those who think of him as Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, and Hunter S. Thompson’s loyal friend. Johnny Depp is quoted in the Guardian.

“Why it is especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you is to say thank you and tell you that I truly feel the need to thank you. Because in all honesty we all know that none of us, especially me, would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for all of you.”

Johnny Depp’s fans have certainly been loyal to the Jack Sparrow icon. Before the internet, fans were only expected to buy movie tickets, write an occasional fan letter or maybe send small gifts which rarely found their way to the stars they were intended for, due to the bulk of mail they received. Now, with Twitter, Facebook, and blogs, the Jack Sparrow loving fans have a voice.

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, Mad Hatter, and Edward Scissorhands loving fans across the internet have risen to defend him on Twitter when various rumors and accusations hit the news during Johnny’s messy divorce with Amber Heard. Fans not only argued, and defended, they researched to find better evidence to support the Jack Sparrow actor’s side.

Johnny Depp may have lost $7 million dollars and custody of the couple’s dogs, in his divorce from Amber Heard, but he also learned he had many friends. Depp also saw first hand how much his fans adore him.

Marilyn Manson also defended the Jack Sparrow actor and Hollywood Vampires guitarist powerfully in the media. Marylin Manson is quoted in The Mirror.

“Lily-Rose is my goddaughter and I was there when Jack was born, so we go back. Johnny is one of the nicest people that I know – to the extent where it’s almost heartbreaking how kind he is to his friends and everyone around him. I know that he was completely crucified – unjustly.”

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp have known each other since they were about sixteen years old. They were in rival bands in Florida before each moved to Hollywood. Marilyn was an extra in 21 Jump Street as well, and they became even closer during those years. Read more about Johnny Depp’s friendship with Marilyn Manson on the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp has loyal friends and fans who seek #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, standing up for the Jack Sparrow, Mad Hatter and Edward Scissorhands actor on social media.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]