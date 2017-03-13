Is Calvin Harris’ Ex-Girlfriend Rita Ora The Next Jennifer Lopez?

Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez have more in common than their good looks. They are both actresses and pop stars. They both got their start making music. It’s also safe to say that they look similar with their blonde hair and bronzed glow. Jennifer and Rita also have been making headlines for their high-profile relationships.

One of Ora’s famous exes is DJ Calvin Harris. Their split in 2014 led to a public spat between the former lovers. Ora was not allowed to perform one of the songs she recorded with Harris, but that’s not the case anymore. The two split in June of 2014, with Harris publicly wishing the “beautiful, talented” Ora “all the best.”

The DJ changed his tune amid the rumors that Rita cheated on him with Justin Bieber. He then reportedly banned her from playing any of the songs they worked on together, including her hit song “I Will Never Let You Down.” He also banned her from performing the song at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards and banned her from using the songs on her albums.

An inside source confirmed to the Sun that Harris and Ora have ended their feud. The two have been talking and finally worked things out.

“Late last year they got in touch and sorted things out. It was such a relief to both of them that they could move on and put things behind them. At the end of the day they had a lot of good times together and it was sad that was tainted by how bitter the split was at times.”

However, their feud is not completely over, the source added. Just because they get along now doesn’t mean they will rekindle their romance or friendship.

“Things are really good right now although they are not so close they’re heading out to dinner anytime soon or anything.”

Despite the rumors, Ora told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that their split was amicable and just a matter of circumstantial details.

“It was the right guy at the wrong time,” she said. “I was about to start a tour, and he was also all over the place. There’s only so much you can do when you don’t see each other. I really admire people who have long-distance relationships. It’s an incredible achievement. I couldn’t do it.”

This news comes on the heels of Rita’s latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She stopped by the clubhouse to talk about her new film Fifty Shades Darker and her new hosting gig on America’s Next Top Model. Little did she know that the questions would quickly turn personal, reports Us Weekly. Host Andy Cohen asked her about Calvin Harris’ Twitter rant following his split from Taylor Swift, who he dated a few years after Rita.

“Can we not go there right now? Is this ‘Bring Rita’s whole past to the TV?'” she laughed, before admitting that she and Harris are actually “good friends.”

“I don’t keep grudges with anybody. Everybody uses social media how they want – I choose not to, so that’s just my personal way to express myself. But everybody does their own thing.”

Rita’s dating life became a hot topic on the show, despite the singer appearing alongside Bachelor star Nick Viall. Rita was questioned more about her dating history even though Nick has appeared on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The questions were about her rumored flings with Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik. While she brushed off the question about Zayn, she insisted that she and Justin are “just friends.”

Ora was also asked if she “dodged a bullet” with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian after seeing him move on with Blac Chyna.

“Nothing but positive energy from me – congratulations to the family,” she simply responded.

Like J.Lo, Rita has been the subject of tabloid fodder for her personal life rather than her career. She also has been linked to Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton, X Factor UK winner James Arthur, Travis Barker, and Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky Hil.

[Featured image by John Phillips/Getty Images]