WWE News: Huge ‘Turf War’ Match Officially Announced For ‘WrestleMania 33’

There are less than three weeks until WrestleMania 33 tears up Orlando, and WWE is building up the card for the gigantic pay-per-view (PPV). It was expected that a couple more matches were to be announced or confirmed on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but it seems as if the company didn’t feel like waiting. Early on Monday afternoon, WWE officially confirmed a “Turf War” match to take place and it is expected to be one of the headliners.

Many were waiting for Roman to issue his response tonight on Monday Night Raw, and it was going to be aimed at The Undertaker. Last week, Taker showed up unexpectedly and decided to deliver a vicious chokeslam to the former world champion and leave him laying in the ring.

As reported by WWE, Roman was all set to respond tonight and let his feelings become known on last week’s encounter with the legend. While that is still set to happen, the company decided to jump the gun and make things a bit more official.

Rather quietly on Monday afternoon, the official website of WWE revealed that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was now confirmed to happen. On the main site, the company actually called it a “Turf War,” and that plays into the whole angle of both men claiming the company to be their “yard.”

It is rather strange that the company would choose to confirm such a huge match randomly on the website instead of waiting until Monday Night Raw. Not only that, but the announcement was rather hidden down on the main page and not even prominently featured on the page for WrestleMania 33.

Whatever the reasoning behind it, the match is now set in stone and it will pit a superstar from Monday Night Raw against one from SmackDown Live. While that seems odd, there is not likely going to be any attention brought to the fact that the two are on separate brands.

After all, it is The Undertaker and no-one really questions him anyway, especially at WrestleMania.

There is no word on whether or not The Undertaker will show up on tonight’s Monday Night Raw in Detroit, but Roman will be there. He is going to address the situation and now, he’s going to make note of being officially on the WrestleMania 33 card.

For a seven-hour event as WrestleMania 33 is expected to be, the fans will need to have their interest held for a long time. Anything dragging them down could bring about issues for other matches, and Roman vs. The Undertaker will need to be off the charts to have them accept it.

Obviously, the company is sticking with making Roman an icon and one of the main faces of the promotion, and there is nothing that anyone can do about it.

Current card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Hosts: The New Day

WrestleMania 33 is going to be a huge spectacle and Orlando is in for a lot of big-time matches and surprises, but they may not be thrilled with all of them. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker battling it out in a “Turf War” is just what many fans feared would actually be added to the card, and now, it has been. Some believe that this will be a turning point for the “big dog” and a passing of the torch from The Undertaker, but will the fans buy it?

[Featured Image by WWE]