‘Real Housewives’ Stars Can’t Stay Away From Fame And Success

The Real Housewives franchise is one of the most successful reality franchises on television. The first show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, was originally meant to document the fabulous lives of the ladies living behind the gates in Orange County. There was something appealing about the women who were living these luxurious lives in large mansions and expensive cars. But the show started filming shortly before the financial crisis, and the show quickly became about the people and their struggles, not about the material things. Fans fell in love with the people and their stories, and someone saw potential in doing more cities around the country.

These days, Bravo has experimented in various cities. While some cities have been very successful, like New York, New Jersey, and Beverly Hills, others have struggled. Bravo has already canceled The Real Housewives of Miami and The Real Housewives of D.C. However, there’s something appealing about this franchise. It has taken struggling business owners and made them millionaires. It has grown companies into huge successes. And some of the wives have found happiness and love while filming the show.

According to a new People report, Camille Grammer explains that the show is great for people like her because it’s fun to film the show for fans. And it’s interesting to watch, as fans get completely hooked. Despite not filming the show herself, Camille reveals she still watches her friends on the show and that her new boyfriend is all about the show.

“He’s been watching the show, just this past season,” Grammer told People magazine, adding, “He didn’t know much about it, and I was watching it, and he’s enjoying it. He giggles, you get hooked. People get hooked.”

While Camille is one of the people who doesn’t need to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the sake of paying her mortgage, she does enjoy filming the show with her friends. She was on the first season of the show and came across as rude and arrogant. At the time, she was married to Kelsey Grammer. It was later revealed that he had been cheating on her the entire time, so when she returned to the show for a second season, she had completely changed. As it turns out, she’s now over her divorce and is considering returning to the show again.

“It’s something I’ve been toying with the last three years,” Grammer has revealed to People about possibly returning to the Real Housewives franchise, adding, “I’ve been asked. Maybe next year, we’ll see. You know, after the reunion and after this season, and after casting, we’ll see how they feel about it. We’ll be back and we can all discuss it.”

When the Real Housewives ladies decide to film the show, they put everything out there to be judged. And Camille was harshly judged because of her behavior on the show. However, she has learned from her mistakes and is thinking about how the divorce has changed her. Going through that on national television was rough. But she isn’t the only person to do this, as Bethenny Frankel, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge have also shared divorces on television.

“Going through divorce while shooting a reality show is terrible. Divorce alone is a very hard thing to go through, and having the public weigh in on it makes it worse. It was very tough times for me,” Grammer has explained about her divorce, according to People. “So the pros and cons are: How much do I want the public to see my life? And also I have two children. I want to protect them from certain things; I’m a very protective mother. Maybe if I was married I’d do it. But as a single mom, I feel more exposed.”

Grammer is far from the only person who has left the show and then returned. Bethenny Frankel left The Real Housewives of New York during the third season and recently made a huge comeback. Lydia McLaughlin also left The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she might return this year. Gretchen Rossi has also expressed interest in returning, and Jill Zarin will be making a cameo on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]