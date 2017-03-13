Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘Miserable’ Marriage? Sources Say She’s ‘Hopeless’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly trapped in a “miserable” marriage with Kanye West. Sources say that the reality star is hopeless about her relationship with the rapper at this point.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is on display for The Keeping Up With The Kardashians series. However, sources claimed to Radar Online that the famous couple’s marriage is so much worse when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“Kim is having a really, really difficult time holding it together right now!”

2009. Maybe 2008 I can’t remember A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Insiders close to Kim and Kanye say that the reality star seems “absolutely miserable. It is believed that Kardashian would be open to fixing her marriage, but at this point, the reality star “is just hopeless.”

The reality star and her rapper husband have certainly been through their fair share of difficulties over the last few months.

Kanye West, 39, suffered a serious mental breakdown which left him hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center for over a week.

Kardashian also suffered from a traumatic experience when she was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Happy Valentine’s Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

While it seems like Kim Kardashian has recovered from her horrifying experience after taking a few months off of social media, Kanye West is apparently not the same as he once was.

“It is like Kanye has the mentality of a five year old and Kim is more like his mother than his wife.”

The insider claimed that the mother and father of North, 3, and Saint, 1, are “constantly fighting” in private and Kim is sick and tired of “playing this charade with him.”

Kim Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe have apparently been kept in the dark about her marriage troubles. Kim allegedly feels she has no one to turn to for help and Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 33, are “at a loss for words!”

“Kim seems trapped and no one knows what to say because she wanted this marriage so bad.”

Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M’s. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn’t let her eat them so she cried again ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Kim’s marriage to Kanye West is the reality star’s third marriage.

he always has my back ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Kardashian infamously married NBA player Kris Humphries on her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The marriage ended after 72 days.

Kim’s first marriage was long before Kardashian made a name for herself. In 2000, she married music producer Damon Thomas. The two divorced in 2004.

Miami A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 16, 2016 at 6:58am PDT

The latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered Sunday, March 13 on E!

The reality star opened up about her threatening experience being robbed at gunpoint in Paris for the first time publicly.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s reported “miserable” marriage with Kanye West? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images]