Angelina Jolie Takes Kids Shopping In London Amidst Divorce

Angelina Jolie may be going through a nasty divorce with Brad Pitt, but she is still spending quality time with her children, Life & Style reports. The movie star recently took ten-year old Shiloh, eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and Zahara, 12, to the famous London toy store Hamleys. Jolie’s older children, Maddox and Pax, were also spotted boarding the flight from Los Angeles to London, but didn’t come along on the toy shopping spree. Hamleys is the largest and longest running toy store in the world, with over 50,000 toys for sale.

Pitt and Jolie have been engaged in a public custody battle for their six children since their divorce was revealed. Jolie, 41, recently discussed their split in a BBC News interview, which Pitt reportedly took issue with. A source claims Pitt thought Jolie was acting throughout the interview. “The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting. He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce.”

The divorce was also partly spurred by Jolie’s poor relationship with Pitt’s good friend George Clooney. The source also says Jolie was jealous of Clooney’s new wife, Amal Clooney. Clooney was allegedly hurt by Pitt allowing Jolie to be rude to his wife. The same source says Jolie was very controlling of Pitt throughout their relationship.

Jolie was conspicuously not wearing a wedding ring on the London trip, says Hollywood Life. She initially gained physical custody of the kids when the two split, but Pitt has been reportedly spending more time with the children lately.

Since beginning divorce proceedings against Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has been spotted frequently jetting around the world with their kids. She took all six children to Cambodia for the red carpet premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father, E! reports. Jolie directs the movie, which centers on a survivor of the Pol Pot regime. Her son Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, is a producer of the movie.

The red carpet premiere marked a significant public appearance for the family. Jolie discussed the struggle her family has faced since the divorce proceedings began with BBC. She said she wants her kids to understand life outside of Hollywood and expose them to the world.

“My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Jolie has also discussed the divorce from Pitt with ABC’s Good Morning America. In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, she said she still thinks Pitt is a good father and said they will always be a family. When she and Pitt split, she initially sought sole custody of the children.

The Oscar winning actress and humanitarian filed for divorce on September 19, 2016. Since then, Jolie alleged that Pitt was “terrified that the public will learn the truth” about him as a father. Pitt then faced investigation from Family Services and for a time was only allowed supervised visitations with his children. Around this time Pitt was also promoting his latest film, Allied, in which he co-stars with Marion Cotillard.

Both Jolie and Pitt have had their personal lives in the public eye for decades, with many high-profile relationships and marriages under their belt. Their divorce battle remains ongoing, with both lobbying for greater control of their six children. But for now, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remain committed to being good parents.

[Featured image by Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Images]