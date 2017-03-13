Reason Why Orton/Wyatt Will Main Event ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Over Goldberg/Lesnar

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, the expectation is the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will be the main event, but many people are arguing for the WWE Title match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt to main event Wrestlemania instead for several reasons. There’s no doubt that Goldberg vs. Lesnar is the bigger “money match.” However, the WWE Universe cares about more than that.

The reason why Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens so quickly at WWE FastLane was a way to protect him and prevent any possible injuries before Wrestlemania 33. The WWE Universe has begun to turn on the match between Goldberg and Lesnar after that PPV. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Orton and Wyatt is heating up after Randy’s betrayal a few weeks ago gave the fans a real reason to care about their upcoming match.

Despite the fact that the WWE Universe cares more about Orton vs. Wyatt than Goldberg vs. Lesnar, WWE officials are pushing for the latter to close the show in Orlando this year, especially since Brock is expected to walk out of Wrestlemania the new WWE Universal Champion. The assumption is Orton will do the same with the WWE Title, but the finish of the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt match is more difficult to predict.

Both matches are important to the Wrestlemania 33 card. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar could be the last time the former is seen inside a WWE ring and Bray Wyatt walking into Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion is something many fans thought they would never see. Both matches are highly anticipated, but there are just too many logical reasons for Orton vs. Wyatt to main event the show over Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar.

First and foremost, WWE officials have protected Bill Goldberg and kept him out of the ring for an extended period. Frankly, they’ve been hiding his weaknesses because a brutal match with Lesnar may be too much for him to handle. It has been reported that Goldberg vs. Lesnar will be a short match and likely won’t exceed six or seven minutes. Because of that, some people don’t want to see Wrestlemania 33 end like that.

The length of the match isn’t the only issue. If the match is only expected to be a few minutes long, there will be a lot of big power moves and finishers. It may be fun and compelling for squash matches, but not for the main event of the biggest show of the year. Their match will be fun, but Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt will be higher quality. Many people would also make the argument that Orton and Wyatt have a better story to tell.

A lot of the problem with the Goldberg vs. Lesnar rivalry is there is no defined story. On paper, the storyline is about Lesnar finally overcoming Goldberg on the grandest stage of them all, but there is no defined heel or babyface. For Orton and Wyatt, the storyline will have a long-term impact on WWE television. Both men could be seen as the heel and Wyatt may even turn babyface, which is a lot more interesting than Lesnar vs. Goldberg to many people and exposes the biggest issue with the latter being booked as the main event.

Whatever result comes out of Orton vs. Wyatt and whoever walks out of Orlando the WWE Champion, both men will be featured on WWE television on SmackDown two days later. Many people are wondering what Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title reign will be like considering his part-time status. Apparently, Goldberg’s run with WWE is over after Wrestlemania, so both are only staying on WWE television through Wrestlemania.

With that in mind, why would WWE officials give the main event of Wrestlemania to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar if neither man is going to benefit from it? It would mean a lot more for Bray Wyatt to main event the grandest stage of them all against Randy Orton. It doesn’t send a great message to the WWE locker room or the WWE Universe that the powers that be would choose a match with two part-timers over full-time guys.

Since the brand extension, WWE claimed that their programming was in a “New Era.” Several months later, Goldberg vs. Lesnar is the main event of Wrestlemania? Their match may be the “money match” of the card, but if the Orlando crowd turns on it and WWE officials are forced to watch a repeat of Wrestlemania 20, it will be because the powers that be wanted to make money over doing what was right for the WWE product.

