Trump Shot, Called A ‘Clown’ In Snoop Dogg ‘Lavender’ Remix Video

President Trump is shot at and called a “f**king clown” in Snoop Dogg’s new music video for his “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix) music video.

Snoop Dogg certainly did not hold back in his new music video for “Lavender.”

The song was named after the original “BADBADNOTGOOD” collaboration featuring Kaytranada.

The new song will be included on Snoop’s next album, Never Left.

The video dropped on Sunday, March 12, on YouTube star Jesse Wellens’ YouTube page.

Wellens’ directed the music video for the “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix), which was released via Innovative Leisure, BADBADNOTGOOD’s label.

The rapper shoots a clown dressed as President Donald Trump with a toy gun.

The Trump parody, Ronald Klump, is chained up by Snoop Dogg and his friends after announcing that all dogs were to be deported at a press conference.

Snoop Dogg told Billboard in an interview on Sunday that the song is a response to the “clowns” in power who are profiting off of the struggles of the black community.

“The whole world is clownin’ around. If you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns.”

Snoop Dogg then spoke about the travel ban that Trump implemented, saying:

“The ban that this motherf**ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf**kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf**kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it.”

The 45-year-old rapper continued to say that there are so many issues that he could “sit and talk on the phone all day” about them but he focused on three main problems in the video, “like police, the president, and just life in general.”

Wellens actually worked as a cop for six years in the military, which he said gave him both sides’ perspectives.

“When I originally wrote the idea of the video, the video of [Philando Castile] getting shot came out online and it was causing riots. We just kind of wanted to bring the clowns out, because it’s clownery — it’s ridiculous what’s happening.” “As America, it just doesn’t seem like we’re very respected right now.”

Although Snoop’s actions towards Trump in the music video may be seen as controversial, not that it mattered to the rapper.

“When I be putting sh*t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void.”

Snoop Dogg mentioned that a lot of musicians these days are all about “having fun” and “partying,” but no one was dealing with the “real issues” that are impacting people’s lives, like Donald Trump being elected as president.

What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s “Lavender”(Nightfall Remix) music video where he shoots a clown version of Donald Trump? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

