The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 airs next Sunday on AMC and is titled “The Other Side.” The network has released several images and well as a promo clip and a sneak peek. The installment is going to focus on Hilltop Colony when the Saviors arrive unexpectedly. Will Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) be safe?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the zombie apocalypse series.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, FOX Spain released the promo for “The Other Side” a bit early. Even before Episode 13 aired, the promo for the following installment had been released. It revealed that the Saviors will pay a surprise visit to Hilltop Colony. The video clip also showed Maggie hiding as well as Daryl running from the community.

AMC also released a sneak peek that shows Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) talking to Enid (Katelyn Nacon). She says that Enid must protect Maggie no matter what.

“She’s a fugitive at this place. I know it.”

It seems that Sasha believes she might not survive. With tears in her eyes, she tells Enid to hold on to something she is making for Maggie’s baby. She even suggests that Enid work on it while she is gone. Then, Enid informs Sasha that in 10 minutes, she is going to tell Maggie what is going on.

According to Spoilers Guide, the synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 doesn’t reveal much.

“The Saviors visit the Hilltop unexpectedly, surprising everyone, with plans of taking more than supplies.”

In addition to the promo clip, sneak peek, and synopsis, AMC released several promotional images for the upcoming episode of TWD. Lately, the network has only been releasing a few. However, this time there are a total of 20 pictures. Most feature Maggie, Sasha, Jesus (Tom Payne), and Hilltop residents.

‘The Walking Dead’ 7×14 Spoilers: Photos, Promo, And Sneak Peek The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 2

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 3

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 4

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 18

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 12

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 5

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 6

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 7

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 16

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 8

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 9

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 11

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 13

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 15

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 19

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 20

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 21

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 23

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 17

The Walking Dead 7×14 Spoilers Photos And Promo For The Other Side 25

In the promo clip for “The Other Side,” Jesus suspects that Sasha and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are planning to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Sasha tells him that she will not change her mind. Both Sasha and Rosita loved Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), who was one of the Alexandrians killed by Negan.

Rosita has been out of control lately. She is seeking revenge, but isn’t being smart about it. As Yvette Nicole Brown said on Talking Dead, she is behaving like she is the only person who lost someone. Many fans suspect that Rosita will either get herself killed or inadvertently cause the deaths of others. There is also the chance that Sasha and Rosita’s plan will fail and everyone will end up paying the price.

The Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers for the next episode also tease that Simon of the Saviors will be looking for someone at Hilltop Colony. Is it Daryl Dixon, who escaped from the Sanctuary and killed Joey? It isn’t likely that they are searching for Maggie since Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) hinted to Negan that she died. He even quickly made some grave mounds to give the impression that she had been buried. As far as viewers can tell, Negan isn’t aware that she is alive and at Hilltop Colony. If he were to ever find out, there would be a huge problem. Even though nobody said Maggie died, they gave Negan that impression and he would want to punish somebody. Plus, he mentioned to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Father Gabriel that he was interested in bringing her to the Sanctuary. He most likely wanted to make her one of his wives.

As far as viewers can tell, Negan isn’t aware that she is alive and at Hilltop Colony. If he were to ever find out, there would be a huge problem. Even though nobody said Maggie died, they gave Negan that impression and he would want to punish somebody. Plus, he mentioned to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Father Gabriel that he was interested in bringing her to the Sanctuary. He most likely wanted to make her one of his wives.

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 14 promo also shows Daryl Dixon is still at Hilltop Colony. When one of the residents yells that the Saviors are coming, Daryl’s head looks up. He knows they can’t find him or he will go back to the Sanctuary and might even get a worse treatment than before. Plus, it also puts everyone at Hilltop at risk because they were allowing him to stay there. Hopefully, he won’t get caught.

What do you think is going to happen in the next episode of The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC]