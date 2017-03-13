Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd’s Sweatshirt On Instagram, He Responds To Photo

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be in different countries, but when it comes to support, the “Same Old Love” singer has made it clear that her new boyfriend is on her mind, despite the distance between them.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez recently shared a photo of herself wearing The Weeknd’s red and black Supreme x Champion sweatshirt while spending time in the studio with her friends and songwriters, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

“Clearly, they are working on some new music but the fact that [Selena Gomez] was in the studio wasn’t even what turned heads,” J-14 magazine revealed to readers on March 13. “It was that red and black sweatshirt. So, what’s the big deal? Well, actually, it was The Weeknd’s comment on the photo that really got fans stirring at first.”

“Sweater,” The Weeknd wrote in the comments section of Selena Gomez’s photo, also adding the eye-rolling emoji.

As J-14 magazine pointed out, The Weeknd’s eye roll wasn’t an aggressive one. Instead, it likely meant that the pair share some sort of ongoing joke. The outlet even suggested that Gomez may have playfully stolen the sweatshirt from her boyfriend’s closet without him knowing.

Selena Gomez is currently in Los Angeles after spending several days in Dallas with her family. Weeks prior, the 24-year-old singer and actress was in Europe with The Weekend, where she attended at least a couple of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall shows. At the end of last month, Selena Gomez was photographed arriving in Amsterdam, where she was later spotted attending her boyfriend’s concert. A short time later, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd turned up in Paris for a dinner date before spending time together at another one of his shows.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their relationship publicly over two months ago, just a couple of months after the “Earned It” singer split from his former girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

Over one year ago, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd crossed paths with one another during the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Show, and at one point, The Weeknd appeared to bow down to Gomez, who was rocking a very low-cut black dress. However, at the time, their encounter was strictly platonic.

While Selena Gomez has spent tons of time together in the months since their relationship began, they have been forced to remain apart for over a week after Gomez returned to the States and The Weeknd remained in Europe, where his tour has continued.

“[Selena Gomez] and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “They have already talked about moving in together once The Weeknd’s world tour ends.”

They’re also reportedly thinking about a future collaboration.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend also recently took some time to “finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” the source said. “Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon.”

“[Selena Gomez] is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work,” another insider dished. “She really wants to take some time now to re-focus on her career and her music… She has definitely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months!”

