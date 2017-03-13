WWE News: Why Braun Strowman’s Climb Down Is Great News For The Undertaker

It seems that Braun Strowman is at the height of his popularity right now. The past year has seen Strowman’s stock rise on Monday Night Raw. In fact, Strowman’s antics were the height of entertainment during some pretty dull offerings on the Raw side of the WWE split. Strowman’s height, strength, and size give him a clear advantage over many competitors. Strowman’s height is billed as six-foot-eight and he weighs in at over 380 pounds. Let’s face it: They don’t come much bigger than Braun Strowman.

In recent months, Strowman’s stock has been climbing, his matches with Sami Zayn were the height of entertainment, and, of course, he had a tilt at Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane 2017. As the official WWE website stated, Strowman was within an ace of beating Reigns in a victory that would surely have set The Monster Among Men up for a world title shot. Had Strowman been grappling with anyone but Reigns, he would have won that match. Sadly, it seems that nothing will be allowed to get in the way of Reigns’ unique position on the WWE Network.

On last Monday’s Raw, Strowman showed that he was not impressed at having lost to Reigns the previous evening. Reigns gives Strowman a six-inch height advantage, and he is 100 pounds lighter. Despite this, he took Strowman to his first ever solo defeat by pin-fall. Strowman took to the ring to call out the Big Dog, and what followed was a superb piece of wrestling entertainment. Instead of Reigns appearing, the arena went dark, the bells tolled, and The Undertaker’s music sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Strowman left the ring and cued up Reigns’ entrance. The audience screamed their approval as The Undertaker stared, first at Reigns and then at the ringside WrestleMania 33 banner. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Undertaker listened to the Big Dog boast that WWE was “his yard now,” before grabbing Reigns in a choke-slam move that left Reigns sprawled on the canvas. The cheers as The Undertaker left the ring were deafening, and fans were satisfied that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is on the card for WrestleMania 33.

Understandably, the focus of WWE news reports was on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, but there might just be a side story, and it could be great news for The Undertaker and Braun Strowman.

Did WWE Just Show Their Plans For Braun Strowman Vs. The Undertaker?

On last week’s Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker’s staredown with Braun Strowman was largely disregarded because of The Deadman’s assault on Reigns. When The Undertaker entered the ring, he stood toe-to-toe and eye-to-eye with Strowman. With Braun Strowman’s height, he rarely finds himself looking up to anyone, but he stared up at The Undertaker. For his part, the Deadman just locked eyes until Strowman began to back away, his lip trembling under The Undertaker’s glare.

If fans accept that there is a reason behind every dramatic showdown on WWE, you have to think that Comic Book has a point when it claims that the interaction between Strowman and The Undertaker has a purpose. WWE does love to pitch big men against each other, especially at WrestleMania. It has been claimed for some time that Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is happening at WrestleMania 33. The WWE Network has invested too much in the storyline for that to change.

So where does Braun Strowman fit in? One possibility is that The Undertaker vs. Reigns could turn into a three-way bout, with Strowman joining the fray. It has long been rumored that WrestleMania 33 could be the Undertaker’s final bout in WWE. Injury and age are not on the Deadman’s side, and fans would love to see him bow out with an epic contest at WrestleMania, an event he made his own for over two decades.

A three-way bout alongside Reigns and Strowman would be a superb end to The Undertaker’s illustrious career. It would also elevate both Reigns and Strowman to a more prominent position on the Raw roster. However, there is another option. Could the WWE have begun a feud between Strowman and The Undertaker, with an eye on a huge bout at a later WWE PPV?

If that were the case, it could indicate that The Undertaker will continue to compete, albeit infrequently. That would suggest that the WWE doesn’t think that the Taker of Souls is finished just yet. Perhaps the Taker’s injury problems are not as serious as fans have been led to believe. Now, that would be good news for The Undertaker, for Braun Strowman, and for the entire WWE universe.

[Featured Image by WWE]