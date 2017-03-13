Nicki Minaj Embodies Kim Kardashian In Latex At Surprise Drake Performance

Nicki Minaj embodied Kim Kardashian’s look while wearing light pink latex at her surprise performance of her Remy Ma diss track at Drake’s concert in Paris.

Nicki Minaj surprised concertgoers at Drake’s “Boy Meets World” concert in Paris over the weekend. The rapper wore a pink latex bodysuit that had an almost identical top to the latex dress Kim Kardashian once wore.

Inches bih…. bad btchs link up???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Drake and Nicki Minaj performed their songs “Truffle Butter” and “Moment For Life” together. Minaj also had her first live performance of her Remy Ma diss track, “No Frauds.”

FULL: Nicki Minaj performing “No Frauds” in Paris. pic.twitter.com/ZFMgrF7pF9 — Minaj Society (@MinajHistory) March 12, 2017

Nicki also gave a shout out to all of her fellow Young Money rappers during the middle of the concert, according to Uproxx.

“He means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that. I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way.”

Family ♥️ @champagnepapi A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Minaj channeled Kim Kardashian’s infamous look, displaying her curves in a tight pink latex outfit. Minaj and Kardashian’s outfit both featured similar plunging necklines and seemed to be the same shade of light pink.

Kim Kardashian wore her light pink latex dress back in 2014 for the launch of her fragrance Fleur Fatale, according to E! Online.

Nicki shared some close ups of her outfit after the show on Instagram as she posed with Drake and some of her other pals.

Me & Drizzy laughed @ dat???? #NickiInPARIS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Although Nicki Minaj may have gotten some inspiration from Kardashian’s look, the rapper made her outfit her own, rocking practically floor-length black hair extensions, matching latex hot pants, and bubblegum pink platform boots.

On Saturday, Nicki Minaj gifted her fans, curating a playlist for Tidal called “Queens Got Da Crown.” The playlist featured three of her newest songs as well as some by Nas, Ja Rule, 50 Cent, and more.

SWIPE TO SEE the #QueensGotTheCrown Playlist! Go to Tidal. I just put this amazing playlist together & I really want u guys to listen! S/O to all the Queens artists from every decade reppin! Queens Get Da Money!!!!!!???????????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Minaj also commented on the alleged “beef” between the rapper and PartyNextDoor. After dissing Remy Ma on her “No Frauds” track, Nicki Minaj targeted PartyNextDoor after it was rumored that PND wrote her new record“Regret In Your Tears,” according to Billboard.

PartyNextDoor reportedly liked several of the female rapper’s tweets suggesting his involvement with her new track. Minaj lashed out at PND in a series of her own tweets.

“Party Next Door had NOTHING to do w/ #RegretInYourTears – n—a aint never heard that song a day in his life.” “Not sure why he was ‘liking’ tweets. Maybe it was just ‘funny’ to him. Maybe he was…’hacked’. Lol. Either way.”

PartyNextDoor then commented back that the two had done a song together, “Run Up” with Major Lazer, and that he hoped she was “as cool” as he imagined.

#partynextdoor on #nickiminaj (he deleted this tweet btw) A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Do you think Nicki Minaj got her outfit inspiration from Kim Kardashian’s pink latex dress? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]