Overlord: Shikkoku no Senshi, a second compilation movie of the Overlord anime, confirmed that the television anime series will soon get its second season. A brief announcement video shown during the movie surprised fans of the immensely popular Japanese anime by revealing information about Season 2 of Overlord anime.

Rumors about second season for the fan-favorite Overlord anime have panned out to be true. Fans of the anime were pretty confident about Season 2 of Overlord, especially after two compilation movies and new artwork were released recently. An announcement at the end of the second compilation movie officially confirmed that fans will soon get to see Momonga-sama and the rest of Ainz Ooal Gown.

The first compilation movie, titled Overlord: Fushisha no Ō, was released in Japan late last month. Fans were expecting to receive confirmation of the sequel, but were left disappointed. The second compilation film, however, allowed fans to rejoice. Overlord: The Dark Warrior began screening Saturday. Incidentally, Overlord: The Undead King and Overlord: The Dark Warrior happen to be the titles of the first two volumes in Kugane Maruyama’s original Overlord light novel series.

Overlord Season 2 has been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/8vwVRCEOfn — The Anime Bible✌ (@TheAnimeBible) March 11, 2017

Despite being only a few years old, Maruyama’s Overlord light novels have gained a very strong and large fan following. Since its debut in 2012, author Maruyama has released 11 volumes of the Overlord light novels. Overlord anime, adapted from the manga, debuted in November of 2014.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Overlord‘ Season 2 Release Date Spoilers: Why Madhouse’s Anime May Follow The Light Novels’ Success

‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Plans, Storyline Hinted By Director Tetsuro Araki?

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 2 English Subtitled Simulcast In Japan And U.S.

‘Hai To Gensou No Grimgar’ Season 2: ‘Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash’ Manga/Light Novels In English Give Anime Spoilers

Is Netflix Offering Season 2 Of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’? Fans Complain About ‘Mislabeled’ Mini-Series ‘Signs Of Holy War’

‘Blue Exorcist’ Season 2: ‘Kyoto Impure King’ Arc Premier Episode ‘Small Beginnings’ Proves Why ‘Ao No Exorcist’ Is The Most Anticipated Japanese Anime Of 2017

Overlord is an isekai anime. Basically it means the protagonist is transported to a strange or mystical world that’s filled with strange non-human creatures, demons, monsters, and otherworldly beings. In case of Overlord, the story is about Momonga, a powerful skeletal wizard and master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, in a video game called Yggdrasil. After refusing to log out of the game that has quietly and abruptly shut down, Momonga finds himself trapped in a very different world filled with non-player characters (NPCs) that have gained consciousness as well as personalities of their own.

The 13-episode Season 1 of Overlord barely covers the story elements. This essentially means the creators of the anime have ample material for the sequel, without needing to alter the story or insert filler content to prevent the anime from quickly catching up with the manga. Up until the very last episode, Overlord anime adaptation seems to be religiously following the overall plot of the light novels. It would be interesting to see how the animators and storyboard creators extend the anime into the second season, especially when they had a rather difficult time portraying complex emotions on the skeletal face of a Lich.

Season 2 of Overlord anime is expected to cover volumes 4 through 6, if not more. Given the relative vastness of the series, anime experts and fans expect volumes 7, 8 and perhaps more, could be covered in Overlord Season 3 since they cover side stories about the daily life of Nazarik and Carne Village.

Too eager for season 2? Start with Overlord’s limited-time collab cafe!https://t.co/v6WWua1szw — Tokyo Otaku Mode (@TokyoOtakuMode) March 13, 2017

Interestingly, Season 1 of Overlord anime was produced by Madhouse, a production house that fans claim is notorious for sidelining quite a few series after their debut season. Fortunately, in case of Overlord, the company appears to be sticking through.

[Featured Image by Kugane Maruyama/Overlord/Enterbrain]