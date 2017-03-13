WWE News: The Insane 2016 Salaries Of The McMahon Family And Triple H Revealed

In the world of professional wrestling, there are those at the top who make a lot of money and others who are working more than 300 dates a year in high school gyms. No matter what, they are doing it for the love of the sport, and there can be a lot of money to be made. Every year, fans wonder about the money made by the performers, and the 2016 salaries of the McMahon family and Triple H have now been revealed…and they’re insane.

Everyone knows that Vince McMahon is the head guy in WWE and he has been for decade after decade after decade. As he grows older, the new regime is gaining more power, and that has been seen for some time with Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Last year, the return of Shane McMahon didn’t necessarily complicate things in WWE, but it did make them much more interesting. With his comeback, the money needed to be spread around a good bit and believe it or not, he wasn’t on the bottom of the salary totem pole.

F4W Online, by way of Comicbook.com, revealed the 2016 salaries of the top executives in WWE, and the money is being spread around nicely in the family.

Last year, Triple H ended up being the second-highest paid name in WWE as he earned $3,993,417 in salary. It is hard to say that he didn’t earn every penny of that salary with all he does behind the scenes for the main roster, NXT, and even being an on-air and in-ring performer at times.

His wife Stephanie McMahon earned the least out of the four family members, but she still made out with $2 million in 2016. Not only is she a major backstage executive, but she was also an on-air performer throughout the majority of the year and became commissioner of Monday Night Raw after the brand split.

Shane McMahon returned to the company and was immediately placed in a feud with The Undertaker which ended in a loss inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32. He also put his body on the line at last year’s Survivor Series and became the commissioner of SmackDown Live after the brand split during the summer.

Due to all of that work, Shane-O Mac earned more than his sister with a salary of $2,150,000 in 2016.

While the younger generation earned a lot of money, it is the head man who still made the most in WWE last year.

Vince McMahon is still the WWE chairman, and he is said to attend nearly every single taping that the company puts on. He has total creative control, and he listens to the ideas all those pass toward him, but final decisions are still made by him.

That being said, Vince McMahon earned a massive $5,348,624 in salary last year. Looking at that amount, it may not be as much as everyone thought he would make, but it is still a huge amount. Considering the hours he puts in, though, it may not end up equaling out to as much as people may think.

As reported by Bleacher Report, that is a huge increase over the $3.3 million that Vince made in 2015.

Looking at the numbers that are in the salaries of the McMahon family and Triple H, it certainly appears as if WWE is doing quite well. Still, one has to look at just how much work and how many days go into keeping such a successful promotion running.

There is really no secret that the McMahon family makes a lot of money as they are those that run WWE and have for years. It is interesting to see that Shane’s salary was higher than Stephanie’s in 2016, but he did put his life in danger on a number of occasions. Vince McMahon and Triple H are obviously, though, the head guys in the company and that is seen in the amount of money they made last year alone.

[Featured Image by WWE]