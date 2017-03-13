Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Good Now, But Look What Meghan Did Before Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem like a near-perfectly matched couple, something that’s hard to manage for anyone, let alone royals. Prince Harry isn’t under the kind of pressure that burdened his older brother, Prince William, when William was dating Kate Middleton, but it’s still tough to be a super-eligible royal bachelor hoping to settle down happily. According to Hello magazine, Prince Harry may have managed to find his perfect match in Meghan Markle.

My heart is so happy to see Meghan Markle with Prince Harry. She is an inspirational role model for women and deserves a royal happiness ???? — Rena (@renaoliviatilli) March 7, 2017

Meghan and Harry share a lot of common interests, values, and skills. For instance, Meghan can handle the glare of the spotlight that surrounds Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royals.

The actress is experienced at dealing with public scrutiny and “appears far more relaxed” than did Prince Harry’s previous girlfriends.

“I imagine Meghan has better coping skills than someone who is just thrown into the spotlight.”

Prince Harry wants to have children, and years ago, he said he’s just waiting for the right person to come along.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young.”

Harry and Meghan both love playing with Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the little ones love Harry’s girlfriend.

Markle once said that she would like to be “anchored to something grounded and in the same place” while raising the children she hopes to have. What better anchor is there than the royal family’s Kensington Palace, where Kate Middleton and Prince William will soon be living full-time?

Despite the similarities between Harry and Meghan, a few years ago, Markle may not have been considered a good candidate for a future royal wife. Meghan is divorced, bi-racial, and an American actress.

It gets worse in terms of royal family suitability. In a world where Prince William’s mother, Diana Spencer, had to prove she was a virgin before gaining permission to marry Prince Charles, it would have been unthinkable to consider a trendy actress like Meghan Markle as a future princess.

As an actress, Markle has done a lot of things for the camera that would make most royals shudder if they were caught on film. In the early days of her career, Meghan, like many actors, was willing to take just about any job as she pursued her dream.

Express reports that, among other less-than-royal roles, Markle was a “briefcase pin-up” girl for the show Deal or No Deal. Promo shots from the show have recently turned up amid a fever of speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce their engagement this year.

The pics show Meghan in a “very tiny red dress” with a plunging neckline that doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Markle looks gorgeous, but it’s not the kind of gorgeous expected from a British princess!

In a 2013 pre-Prince Harry era interview with Esquire, the Suits star said that the job was just one of many she had to take to keep going.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet.”

One of those auditions eventually led to Markle’s starring role on Suits, her subsequent fame and fortune, and finally, the night when Prince Harry met Meghan.

But another tryout led to a completely different, far less romantic scene that has also popped to the surface of fans’ memories as Prince Harry and Meghan engagement rumors mount. Meghan had a small part in the first episode of the 2008 Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, and it was a doozy.

The Sun reports that Meghan filmed a “very saucy sex scene” where her character was “caught performing oral sex on a high school hunk in the show.” The steamy scene is exactly the kind of thing that royals avoid at all costs.

Kate Middleton and Prince William sued paparazzi and the owners of the news outlet that took nude photos of Kate while she was sunbathing topless in supposed privacy at a secure villa. The Cambridges won the lawsuit to stop any further printing of Middleton’s nude photos, but they couldn’t prevent the pics appearing on the internet.

Princess Diana was relentlessly pursued by photographers, and her sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, was caught topless and in a compromising situation with a man who was not her husband, Prince Andrew.

The reality that there are probably dozens of sexy, steamy, and wholly un-royal photos and videos from Meghan Markle’s life before Prince Harry would have been a huge obstacle to the romance between Harry and Meghan only a few years ago.

Now, the hot pics are nothing more than an inconvenience to an aspiring royal. But Meghan is still working as an actress, and although there have been plenty of stories and quickly passing rumors that she is giving up her Hollywood career for Prince Harry, it hasn’t happened.

Meghan Markle said she'd quit everything for prince Harry. No, no you won't, you have suits to film — Andrew Roberts (@andrewJamesR) November 16, 2016

Markle has benefitted from help offered by Prince Harry’s own press team as she learns to navigate her way through her new royal world. She’s come a long way from the pin-up girl and 90210 bit part, but will Meghan be able to maintain the public persona necessary for Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law?

[Featured Images by Chris Jackson/Getty Image and Rachel Murray/Getty Images]