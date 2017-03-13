‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Looking For Love On MTV Dating Show

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is ready to move on from his rocky divorce with Kailyn Lowry and find love again. The MTV dad recently revealed that he would love to appear on another MTV series, a dating show called Are You The One. The series centers round a handful of men and women who are whisked away from their daily lives and taken to a tropical location where they live together in a house. Their main objective is to find the one person whom the matchmakers have deemed their “perfect match.”

According to Us Weekly, Javi Marroquin is ready to expand his reality TV game past Teen Mom 2 and head over to the Are You The One house in hopes of finding his own perfect match. Javi’s audition tape was recently shown on the AYTO live aftershow following last Wednesday’s brand new episode. The Air Force pilot revealed that he’s looking for love after his divorce with Kailyn Lowry, and wasn’t ashamed to say it.

“Hey, what’s goin’ on, everybody? This is Javi. Most of you probably know me from Teen Mom 2. So if you know me, you probably know my story. You probably know what happened to me,” Marroquin said referencing his messy divorce with Kailyn Lowry. “And you know I love to love. I’m out here looking for love and I just can’t find it. It’s not in the DMs, it’s not anywhere. I can’t find it. So if you do know about me, you know I have a 3-year-old little boy. He means everything to me. And yeah, I’m just trying to figure out who’s the one. Trying to take somebody out on a date,” he continued.

While many Teen Mom and Are You The One fans would love to see Javi Marroquin try his luck on the dating series, it may be difficult for him to do so. Not only would Javi have to leave his son for over a month to film the show, but he’s also currently in the middle of filming the remainder of Teen Mom 2‘s next season. So far, MTV has not responded to Javi’s request to be put on the show.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin’s life as been a roller coaster. In 2016 he was deployed by the Air Force and was forced to leave Kailyn Lowry and his family behind to serve his country. Sadly, during his deployment, Javi and Kail decided it would be for the best to get a divorce. When Javi returned home things went from bad to worse when it seemed impossible that he and the Teen Mom 2 star would be able to work things out, or have a civil split. Since that time, the pair have been seen on their MTV reality series fighting it out over time with their son, Lincoln, Kailyn’s rumored hook-ups, and what Kail calls Javi’s scary behavior. Recently, fans watched as the two fought over Javi entering Kailyn’s home without permission.

All of the drama has been heightened now that Kailyn Lowry has confirmed that she’s pregnant with her third child. The Teen Mom 2 star has refused to reveal the identity of her newest baby daddy, but she did confirm that Javi is not the father.

Javi is also reportedly working on a tell-all book that will allegedly reveal his side of the story when it comes to his relationship with Kailyn Lowry. While the book has been teased, no official release date has been announced for the memoir.

What do you think about Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin wanting to appear on Are You The One following his divorce with Kailyn Lowry?

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images]